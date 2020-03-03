Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD *LOW KM`S - REMOTE START - ALL WHEEL DRIVE*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Rogue

AWD *LOW KM`S - REMOTE START - ALL WHEEL DRIVE*

Location

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

204-831-5005

  1. 4799946
  2. 4799946
  3. 4799946
  4. 4799946
  5. 4799946
  6. 4799946
  7. 4799946
  8. 4799946
  9. 4799946
  10. 4799946
  11. 4799946
  12. 4799946
  13. 4799946
  14. 4799946
  15. 4799946
  16. 4799946
  17. 4799946
  18. 4799946
  19. 4799946
Contact Seller

$8,980

+ taxes & licensing

  • 98,000KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4799946
  • Stock #: 608478
  • VIN: JN8AS5MV6AW608478
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

*LOW KM TRADE IN - REMOTE START- ALL-WHEEL DRIVE* This SUV includes remote keyless entry, full power option group, cruise control, air conditioning, upgraded Kenwood stereo, new provincial safety inspection and more! Payments start as low as $35 a week* with $0 down. Call today for a fast and secure credit approval! We also offer straight forward pricing....No hidden fees, No deceiving finance credit, No trade required, No money down to get our advertised price....WHAT A RELIEF! Buy with confidence at West Coast Motors.....new Provincial Safety inspection, full Carfax history report and excellent warranty and finance options. Call us toll free at 1-888-313-3069 for more information or to book your test drive today. *Payments based on 60 months at 5.99% APR (fixed) with total cost of borrowing of $1262.12 (oac) - payments are plus tax. See dealer for full details. DP#0038

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • remote start
  • Intermittent Wipers
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seats
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV

2016 BMW 3 Series 32...
 95,000 KM
$19,980 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q3 AWD QUA...
 49,995 KM
$21,980 + tax & lic
2016 Acura TLX SH-AW...
 99,000 KM
$21,450 + tax & lic
West Coast Auto & RV

West Coast Auto & RV

2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

204-831-XXXX

(click to show)

204-831-5005

Send A Message