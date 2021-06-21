2010 Nissan Rogue

$4,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 6 6 5 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7480536

7480536 Stock #: F4554A

F4554A VIN: JN8AS5MV1AW109202

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Iridium Graphite Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,665 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Steering Interior Cruise Control Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Convenience tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear bench seats Comfort Front air conditioning Additional Features CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag Air Bag-Passenger Sensor Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

