Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating. Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent? We are a verifiable priced dealer Full tank of gas with purchase All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive! Dealer Permit # 9743 Dealer permit #9387

2010 Nissan Versa

138,101 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Nissan Versa

1.8 S Finally a 10K Car! | Low Mileage

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

138,101KM
VIN 3N1BC1CP2AL401877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Fresh Powder
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5CGEP
  • Mileage 138,101 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Honda Regent. Visit us today at 1401 Regent Ave add see for yourself why we have a 4.4 star google rating.

Why buy from Birchwood Honda Regent?
We are a verifiable priced dealer
Full tank of gas with purchase
All vehicles come with a free CARFAX vehicle report

Call us at 204-661-6644 to have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Dealer Permit # 9743
Dealer permit #9387

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent strut front suspension w/stabilizer bar
Torsion beam rear suspension w/stabilizer bar
Pwr front vented disc/rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve CVTCS I4 engine
Electric speed-sensitive variable-assist pwr steering

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cargo area lamp
Remote fuel lid release
12V pwr outlet
4-way manual adjustable passenger seat
Driver & front passenger map pockets
Immobilizer system
Dual front & rear cup holders
4-way manual driver seat
Passenger visor vanity mirror w/cover
Air conditioning w/in-cabin microfilter
(2) front map lights
Pwr Rear Liftgate Release
Carpeted Floor & Cargo Area
Silver accent IP trim & shifter finisher
Front & Rear Passenger Folding Assist Grips
Fasten Seat Belt Warning Light/chime
Front/rear kick plates
Reclining front bucket seats w/active adjustable headrests
"Reddish orange" interior illumination
60/40 Split Fold-down Rear Seat W/outboard Adjustable Headrests
Embossed suede cloth seat trim

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Multi-reflector halogen headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Intermittent rear wiper w/washer
P185/65R15 all-season tires
15" steel wheels w/full covers
Body color door handles
Black Grille W/chrome Accent
Body color folding pwr mirrors

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Rear child seat tether anchors (LATCH)
Energy absorbing steering column
Steel side-door impact beams
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Transmission shift interlock
Front side-impact airbags
Anti-lock brake system (ABS)
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Dual-stage front airbags w/occupant classification system
3-point ELR driver seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR front passenger seat belt w/pretensioner & load limiter
3-point ELR/ALR rear seat belts at all positions
Energy Absorbing Front/rear Bumpers
Passenger Window Lockout
Zone body construction w/front/rear crumple zones, hood deformation point

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted antenna
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers, aux input

Additional Features

Aux input
AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (4) speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

