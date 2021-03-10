Menu
2010 Pontiac G6

135,000 KM

Details

$6,450

+ tax & licensing
$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Pontiac G6

2010 Pontiac G6

SE New Balljoints! New Tires! LOW KM!

2010 Pontiac G6

SE New Balljoints! New Tires! LOW KM!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$6,450

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6772178
  Stock #: 10266.0
  VIN: 1g2za5e01a4165080

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10266.0
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded Low KM Local Trade! New Balljoints! New Tires! ! Safetied, 135,000km! Well Equipped! Known Pontiac comfort & Reliability! Very Economical sedan! Clean Title. Front Wheel Drive with Powerful but economical 2.4 L cylinder engine paired to a Automatic Transmission! Great ride! It is very well maintained, fresh oil change, service and safetyready for its new owner, Efficient daily driver, 135,050km, features include ..., am/fm cd changer, Power windows, locks & mirrors, 2 sets of keys,... Come down and take this great driving car for a test drive. Drives like New! Great condition ...Very fairly priced at $6450.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees!

Give us a call or send us an email to set up a test drive appointment today. Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you. Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles.

So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 34 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading car proof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.
While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.
Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Apply for financing at WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

