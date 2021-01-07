Menu
2010 Subaru Impreza

124,055 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

Location

Match Auto Market

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

124,055KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6485830
  • Stock #: 311709
  • VIN: JF1GE6A67AG511709

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 311709
  • Mileage 124,055 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
tinted windows
Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets
Rear window defogger w/timer
5-speed manual transmission w/OD
Pwr windows w/driver window auto-down
Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer
2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine-inc: i-Active valve lift system
Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Wiper De-icer
Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors
Leather-wrapped gear selector
12V pwr outlet in dash & armrest console
Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors
Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH)
SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator
Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade
Cargo area sub-floor storage tray
Illuminated steering wheel audio controls
Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes-inc: front dual-piston calipers, rear single-piston caliper
AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA capability-inc: radio data system, (6) premium speakers, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary input jack, SRS CS-Auto audio enhancement

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

