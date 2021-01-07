2010 Subaru Impreza

Vehicle Features

Safety Brake Assist Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Exterior tinted windows Roof rack w/integrated crossbar brackets Convenience Rear window defogger w/timer Powertrain 5-speed manual transmission w/OD Power Options Pwr windows w/driver window auto-down Security Anti-theft system w/engine immobilizer

Additional Features 2.5L SOHC SMPI 16-valve horizontally opposed 4-cyl engine-inc: i-Active valve lift system Engine-speed sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Wiper De-icer Body-colour folding heated pwr mirrors Leather-wrapped gear selector 12V pwr outlet in dash & armrest console Driver & front passenger front dual-stage airbags w/front passenger occupant sensors Child safety rear seat anchors (ISO-FIX/LATCH) SPORTSHIFT gear position & mode indicator Pwr tilt/sliding glass moonroof w/sunshade Cargo area sub-floor storage tray Illuminated steering wheel audio controls Pwr front ventilated/rear solid disc brakes-inc: front dual-piston calipers, rear single-piston caliper AM/FM stereo w/6-disc CD changer, MP3/WMA capability-inc: radio data system, (6) premium speakers, speed sensitive volume, auxiliary input jack, SRS CS-Auto audio enhancement

