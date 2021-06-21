2010 Subaru Impreza

+ taxes & licensing
204-338-2277
1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3
204-338-2277
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Subaru WRX STI. Nice looking car with good km's for the year. No accidents with only a Hail claim and small vandalism claim.
New Safety
Serious inquiries only please.
Work that was just done
- New Turbo
- 4 New Falken Tires
- All New Rotors and Pads
- New Catalytic Convertor
- New Cabin Filter
- New Windshield
- New Fog Lamps
- Fresh oil & Filter
AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.
WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )
COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927
Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3