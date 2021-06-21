Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Subaru Impreza

152,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

Autoland Inc

204-338-2277

Contact Seller
2010 Subaru Impreza

2010 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Subaru Impreza

WRX STI

Location

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

204-338-2277

  1. 7339847
  2. 7339847
  3. 7339847
  4. 7339847
  5. 7339847
  6. 7339847
  7. 7339847
  8. 7339847
  9. 7339847
  10. 7339847
  11. 7339847
  12. 7339847
  13. 7339847
  14. 7339847
  15. 7339847
  16. 7339847
  17. 7339847
  18. 7339847
  19. 7339847
  20. 7339847
  21. 7339847
Contact Seller

$15,500

+ taxes & licensing

152,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7339847
  • Stock #: 07830
  • VIN: JF1GR8H64AL801077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 07830
  • Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Subaru WRX STI. Nice looking car with good km's for the year. No accidents with only a Hail claim and small vandalism claim.

New Safety

Serious inquiries only please.

Work that was just done

- New Turbo

- 4 New Falken Tires

- All New Rotors and Pads

- New Catalytic Convertor

- New Cabin Filter

- New Windshield

- New Fog Lamps

- Fresh oil & Filter

AT AUTOLAND INC. ALL OF OUR VEHICLES ARE CLEAN TITLE. WE DO NOT SELL REBUILT VEHICLES. WE PROVIDE A CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT WITH EACH VEHICLE AT NO CHARGE TO THE CUSTOMER.

WARRANTY INCLUDED.
3 MONTH 5,000 KM LUBRICO DRIVER'S SHIELD WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES SOLD AT ADVERTISED PRICE. INCLUDES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, STARTER, ALTERNATOR & MORE. PACKAGES WITH UP TO 3 YEARS COVERAGE AVAILABLE AT A VERY REASONABLE PRICE.
( SEE LUBRICO WEBSITE FOR COMPLETE COVERAGE DETAILS )

COME AND MAKE YOUR BEST DEAL @ AUTOLAND INC!!!!
GST & PST not incl.
Dealer Permit #9927

Call Ed @ Autoland Inc for appt to view @ 204-338-2277

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoland Inc

2013 Toyota Venza V6...
 197,500 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee T...
 231,000 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger Spo...
 133,560 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic

Email Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

Autoland Inc

1683 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 1Z3

Call Dealer

204-338-XXXX

(click to show)

204-338-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory