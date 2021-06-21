2010 Subaru Impreza

$15,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7339847

7339847 Stock #: 07830

07830 VIN: JF1GR8H64AL801077

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 07830

Mileage 152,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player CD Changer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.