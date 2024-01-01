Menu
Trade-in guarantee. We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Why buy from Birchwood Honda West? All our pre-owned vehicles come with: *Free CARFAX vehicle report *Full tank of gas *Full clean and detail Experience Honda and book your appointment today at 204-888-2277. Dealer Permit #5266 Dealer permit #5266

2010 Suzuki SX4

46,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,990

+ tax & licensing
2010 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback 5dr HB Man FWD

2010 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback 5dr HB Man FWD

Location

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

$11,990

+ taxes & licensing

46,000KM
Used
VIN JS2YA5A17A6300093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F5BGN9
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front-wheel drive
Rear Torsion Beam Suspension
2.0L MFI 16-valve 4-cyl engine
Front MacPherson strut suspension
Front ventilated disc brakes/rear drum brakes

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured door handles
Body-coloured bumpers
Rear window intermittent wiper/washer
P195/65R15 tires
Body-coloured pwr mirrors
15" steel wheels w/wheel covers

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Engine Immobilizer
Remote Fuel Door Release
Cargo Area Cover
Driver footrest
Dual sun visors w/vanity mirrors
Front map lights
Front door pockets
Passenger seatback pocket
Front/rear door armrests
Pwr windows w/driver side express down
60/40 split folding rear seatback w/head restraints
Electric rear hatch release
(2) Front & (2) rear assist grips
3-position centre cabin light w/fade out
Cup holders-inc: (2) front, (1) rear
Bottle holders-inc: (2) front, (2) rear
Instrumentation-inc: tachometer, digital clock, outside temp, fuel consumption & range lights on & key in ignition reminders, low fuel indicator

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Side-impact beams
3-point ELR seat belts for all positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners
Driver & front passenger front air bags
Driver & front passenger seat mounted side air bags
Side curtain airbags (front/rear seating positions)
Front seat belt shoulder height adjusters
ISO-FIX child safety seat provisions
Rear seat anchors & tethers

Media / Nav / Comm

XM satellite radio ready
AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3 & WMA-inc: (4) speakers, speed sensing volume control, aux input

Additional Features

Aux input
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/brake assist
speed sensing volume control
AM/FM/CD stereo w/MP3 & WMA-inc: (4) speakers

Birchwood Honda West

Birchwood Honda West

3965 Portage Ave #75, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H5

204-888-2277

2010 Suzuki SX4