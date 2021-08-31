2010 Suzuki SX4

Sale $9,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 8 , 9 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7731930

7731930 Stock #: F41JBM

F41JBM VIN: JS2YB5A78A6300637

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # F41JBM

Mileage 108,964 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Heated Mirrors Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Floor mats Power Outlet Mechanical All Wheel Drive Powertrain Automatic Transmission Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Windows rear window defogger Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Front Bucket Seats Rear bench seats Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Comfort Front air conditioning Cargo shade Additional Features Premium Audio Anti-Starter Cloth Interior Keyless Start CVT Transmission Driver Side Airbag XM satellite radio ready 16" aluminum wheels Drive Side Vanity Mirrors Front Body Side Impact Airbag Front Head Side Impact Airbag Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors Rear Head Side Impact Airbag All-Season Front Tire All-Season Rear Tire Audio Aux Input 4 Cyl Engine Gasoline Fuel System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.