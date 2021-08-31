Menu
2010 Suzuki SX4

108,964 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

Contact Seller
2010 Suzuki SX4

2010 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JLX | Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Km's | All Wheel Drive | Cruise Control | Power Group |

2010 Suzuki SX4

Hatchback JLX | Locally Owned & Serviced | Low Km's | All Wheel Drive | Cruise Control | Power Group |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,964KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7731930
  • Stock #: F41JBM
  • VIN: JS2YB5A78A6300637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quicksilver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F41JBM
  • Mileage 108,964 KM

Vehicle Description

Low kilometres and All Wheel Drive! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
All Wheel Drive
Remote Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Capable

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
All Wheel Drive
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Front air conditioning
Cargo shade
Premium Audio
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Keyless Start
CVT Transmission
Driver Side Airbag
XM satellite radio ready
16" aluminum wheels
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

