Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota 4Runner

166,976 KM

Details Description Features

$22,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Lexus

204-255-3987

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota 4Runner

2010 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota 4Runner

SR5

Location

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

204-255-3987

  1. 5892315
  2. 5892315
  3. 5892315
Contact Seller

$22,991

+ taxes & licensing

166,976KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5892315
  • Stock #: F3KC7W
  • VIN: JTEBU5JR0A5003195

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3KC7W
  • Mileage 166,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Interior, Backup Camera, Navigation, Heated Seats & More!
All of our vehicles are fully inspected by Canadas top Lexus Technicians. Purchase your vehicle from the experts.

No money down or trade needed to achieve this price. With access to our 14 different manufacturers, Birchwood can pay you top dollar for your vehicle. Trades of all makes and models are welcome.

Come pick out your dream car today and put your trust in Winnipegs only Certified Lexus Dealer, Birchwood Lexus!

https://www.birchwoodlexus.ca/

* Financing Rates Advertised O.A.C *

Local Phone: 204-25-LEXUS (53987)
Toll free Phone: 844-57-LEXUS (53987).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Automatic Transmission
tinted windows
Tire Pressure Monitor
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear bench seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Driver Side Airbag
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
5 Spd Automatic Transmission

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Birchwood Lexus

2017 Lexus IS 300 4d...
 28,475 KM
$36,791 + tax & lic
2015 Lexus RC 350 EX...
 35,559 KM
$32,991 + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 Pr...
 23,826 KM
$33,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

Birchwood Lexus

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H8

Call Dealer

204-255-XXXX

(click to show)

204-255-3987

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory