$12,991+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Camry
HYBRID Base
Location
Silverline Motors
1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3
204-509-0008
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Ash
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1384
- Mileage 236,766 KM
Vehicle Description
INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.9, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Auto start/stop, Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride, Electric Motor HP: 141, Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 105, Electric Motor Torque: 199, Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 147, Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000, Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 138, Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Multi-function display, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
