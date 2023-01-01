2010 Toyota Camry

Menu
***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?*** *FINANCING AVAILABLE* *CLEAN TITLE ONLY* *TRADE-INS WELCOME* *7 DAY INSURANCE* *3 MONTH WARRANTY* *MB SAFETY* *NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE* ***TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID COMING SOON*** *****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED****** *****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST****** *****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008***** INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Knee airbags: driver, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front / rear, Antenna type: diversity / element, Auxiliary audio input: jack, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.6, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 10.9, Rear brake type: disc, Regenerative braking system, Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding, Steering wheel trim: urethane, Cruise control, Cupholders: front / rear, Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): two 12V, Power steering, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio, Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder, Auto start/stop, Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride, Electric Motor HP: 141, Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 105, Electric Motor Torque: 199, Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 147, Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000, Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 138, Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400, Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents, Exhaust tip color: chrome, Mirror color: body-color, Multi-function display, Daytime running lights, Exterior entry lights: approach lamps, Headlights: auto on/off, Side mirror adjustments: power, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front, Emergency locking retractors: front / rear, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar, Driver seat power adjustments: 8, Front headrests: adjustable / 2, Passenger seat manual adjustments: 4, Rear headrests: adjustable / 3, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench, Upholstery: cloth, Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer, Power door locks: anti-lockout, Stability control, Traction control, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts: MacPherson, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: lower control arms, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear struts, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Spare tire size: temporary, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel covers: full, Wheels: steel, Front wipers: variable intermittent, Power windows, Solar-tinted glass, Window defogger: rear

2010 Toyota Camry

236,766 KM

Details Description Features

$12,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Base

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Camry

HYBRID Base

Location

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

204-509-0008

Contact Seller

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
236,766KM
Used
VIN 4T1BB3EK7AU113058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1384
  • Mileage 236,766 KM

Vehicle Description

***WHY BUY FROM SILVERLINE?***

*FINANCING AVAILABLE*

*CLEAN TITLE ONLY*

*TRADE-INS WELCOME*

*7 DAY INSURANCE*

*3 MONTH WARRANTY*

*MB SAFETY*

*NATIONWIDE DELIVERY AVAILABLE*

***TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID COMING SOON***





*****VALUE PRICED AT $12,991+TAX, WARRANTY INCLUDED******

*****VIEW AT SILVERLINE MOTORS, 1601 NIAKWA RD EAST******

*****CALL/TEXT 204-509-0008*****



Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Air filtration

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Front stabilizer bar
Push-Button Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Upholstery: Cloth

Media / Nav / Comm

Radio: AM/FM

Additional Features

Braking Assist
Electronic brakeforce distribution
Solar-tinted glass
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Multi-function display
Auto Start/Stop
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
Passenger Seat Manual Adjustments: 4
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Side airbags: front
Side mirror adjustments: power
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Front air conditioning: automatic climate control
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Satellite radio: SiriusXM
Front brake type: ventilated disc
One-touch windows: 4
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Headlights: auto on/off
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: split
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Rear suspension classification: independent
Rear suspension type: multi-link
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Regenerative braking system
Mirror color: body-color
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Exhaust tip color: chrome
Driver seat manual adjustments: lumbar
Driver seat power adjustments: 8
Power door locks: anti-lockout
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Rear struts
Total speakers: 6
Front brake diameter: 11.6
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Power outlet(s): two 12V
Wheels: steel
Door handle color: body-color with chrome accents
Auto height adjusting shoulder belts: front
Electric motor battery type: nickel-metal hydride
Hybrid Gas Engine HP@RPM: 6000
Wheel covers: full
Window defogger: rear
Hybrid gas Engine Torque@RPM: 4400
Rear brake diameter: 10.9
Electric Motor HP: 141
Electric Motor Power Output (Kilowatts): 105
Electric Motor Torque: 199
Hybrid Gas Engine HP: 147
Hybrid Gas Engine Torque: 138
Exterior entry lights: approach lamps
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Side curtain airbags: front / rear
Cupholders: front / rear
Emergency locking retractors: front / rear
Front headrests: adjustable / 2
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback / single disc
Armrests: rear center with cupholders / rear folding
Antenna type: diversity / element
Rear headrests: adjustable / 3
Multi-function remote: panic alarm / proximity entry system
Storage: cargo net / door pockets / front seatback / sunglasses holder
Steering wheel mounted controls: air conditioning / audio

Silverline Motors

Silverline Motors

1601 Niakwa Rd E, Winnipeg, MB R2J 3T3

$12,991

+ taxes & licensing

Silverline Motors

204-509-0008

2010 Toyota Camry