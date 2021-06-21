Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Camry

145,348 KM

Details Description Features

$9,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

Redwood Auto

204-421-7767

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

204-421-7767

  1. 7429556
  2. 7429556
  3. 7429556
  4. 7429556
  5. 7429556
  6. 7429556
  7. 7429556
  8. 7429556
  9. 7429556
  10. 7429556
  11. 7429556
  12. 7429556
Contact Seller

$9,750

+ taxes & licensing

145,348KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7429556
  • Stock #: 1778

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 1778
  • Mileage 145,348 KM

Vehicle Description


NEW SAFETY

Clean Carproof No Rebuilt

Warranties and Financing available

asking $ 9750 or best offer

For more inquiries contact us at

Dealer permit # 4895


shop: 204-421-7767

Cell: 204-999-5858

Cell 204-930-3849


You can also visit our location at

600 Redwood Avenue

Winnipeg Mb

Our Working hours are

Monday to Saturday - 9AM6PM

Sunday- Closed

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Redwood Auto

2010 Toyota Camry LE
 145,348 KM
$9,750 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Civic DX-G
 97,905 KM
$8,490 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic Sdn...
 205,876 KM
$5,990 + tax & lic

Email Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

Redwood Auto

600 Redwood Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2W 1T2

Call Dealer

204-421-XXXX

(click to show)

204-421-7767

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory