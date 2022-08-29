2010 Toyota Camry

$13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 0 4 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9231721

9231721 Stock #: 22406A

22406A VIN: 4T1BF3EK4AU002276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan[Sandy Beach Metallic]

Interior Colour Bisque

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 120,045 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.