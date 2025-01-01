Menu
Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built to last, this 2010 Toyota Corolla S is the perfect daily driver. Smooth ride, great mileage, and ready to hit the road. Ice-cold AC and heat, Sunroof Power windows and locks,  reliable 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, folding rear seats, aux radio and CD player, all weather tires. Great first car for a new driver! Great condition throughout.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Dont miss out on this Toyota Corolla! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced affordably at only $10,950 plus taxes. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>1461 Waverley Street.   (204)-488-3793. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;> Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... theres a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Apply for financing on our website. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 12.0pt; font-family: Times New Roman,serif; mso-fareast-font-family: Times New Roman; mso-font-kerning: 0pt; mso-ligatures: none;>Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale </span></p><p> </p>

219,000 KM

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
219,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE7AC324045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11105.0
  • Mileage 219,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built to last, this 2010 Toyota Corolla S is the perfect daily driver. Smooth ride, great mileage, and ready to hit the road. Ice-cold AC and heat, Sunroof Power windows and locks,  reliable 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, folding rear seats, aux radio and CD player, all weather tires. Great first car for a new driver! Great condition throughout.

Don't miss out on this Toyota Corolla! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced affordably at only $10,950 plus taxes. 

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 

1461 Waverley Street.   (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.

 Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985! 

See our other great deals at www.westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

