$10,950+ taxes & licensing
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
Certified
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11105.0
- Mileage 219,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Reliable, fuel-efficient, and built to last, this 2010 Toyota Corolla S is the perfect daily driver. Smooth ride, great mileage, and ready to hit the road. Ice-cold AC and heat, Sunroof Power windows and locks, reliable 1.8L 4 cylinder engine, folding rear seats, aux radio and CD player, all weather tires. Great first car for a new driver! Great condition throughout.
Don't miss out on this Toyota Corolla! Freshly safety certified and recently serviced, priced affordably at only $10,950 plus taxes.
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around at the same location since 1985!
Vehicle Features
More inventory From Westside Sales
+ taxes & licensing>
