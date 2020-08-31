Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

150,434 KM

$7,996

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

CE

Location

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 5770032
150,434KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5770032
  • Stock #: F3KHAG
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE7AC365288

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Mileage 150,434 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag

