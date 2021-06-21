Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

167,650 KM

Details Description Features

$8,936

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Kia on Regent

204-667-9993

LE | Locally Owned & Serviced | Heated Seats | Power Group | Cruise Control |

Location

Birchwood Kia on Regent

1364 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-667-9993

Sale

167,650KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7532872
  • Stock #: F45J9G
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE3AC211371

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Alpine White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F45J9G
  • Mileage 167,650 KM

Vehicle Description

Locally Owned & Serviced! Come See What All The Hype Is About at Birchwood Kia- 1364 Regent Avenue!
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Front Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
AM/FM/CD Radio
USB Ports
1 Set of Keys
Block Heater Equipped

All of our purchases comes with the following

Carfax report
Service records if available
Birchwood Certified Inspection
Call to arrange your appointment and have this vehicle ready for a test drive when you arrive!

Financing available with 100% guaranteed approval for every year, make and model!

Only At Birchwood Kia on Regent: The Price You See Is The Price You Pay With No Hidden Fees Or Charges.
Sale price includes all current incentives; only GST and PST are extra.

Come see us at Birchwood KIA on Regent and find out why we're the #1 volume Kia dealer in Winnipeg AND Manitoba!

NO Trade-In Required!
NO Money Down Needed!
Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Wed love to see ya at Birchwood KIA!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Floor mats
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
Audio Aux Input
4 Cyl Engine
Gasoline Fuel System

