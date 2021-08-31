Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

92,100 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE LOW KM NEW TIRES!

2010 Toyota Corolla

CE LOW KM NEW TIRES!

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$9,950

92,100KM
  Listing ID: 7978040
  VIN: 2t1bu4eexac466342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 92,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious 2010 Toyota Corolla! 92,000kms!! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! This 2010 has all the things you need and want plus it Has New Tires, Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 92,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Manual Windows and locks!
Priced 9950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Tachometer
CD Player
ABS Brakes
4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

