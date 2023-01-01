Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

225,060 KM

Details Description Features

Birchwood Kia West

LE *AS-IS* | Locally Owned

Location

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

225,060KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9639628
  • Stock #: F4Y7YT
  • VIN: 2T1BU4EE9AC274040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Barcelona Red Metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 225,060 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include taxes.
How the Birchwood As-Is Program benefits the consumer:

- Below market price with no reconditioning costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And CARFAX Report provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
- Perfect for first time car buyers and value hunters.
- Public offer before wholesale.

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Kia West! It is our mission to provide the most transparent and time efficient sales process out of any Manitoba Kia Dealer! We strive to provide our customers the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program!

Buying a car should be fun! Come have fun with us!

Open 24 hours a day at birchwoodkiawest.ca
DISCLAIMER

*Price includes all options, fees, and levies. No additional charges are applied.
*Price does not include PST/GST.
*No down payment or trade-in is required.
*Additional fees may apply to select finance and lease options.
*Dealer Permit #4302

FIND MORE INFORMATION AND VIEW MORE OPTIONS

*Visit us! Birchwood Kia West in the Pointe West Autopark. Portage Ave & The Perimeter!
*Visit www.birchwoodkiawest.ca
*Contact our Sales Department at (204) 888-4542
Dealer permit #4302

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Rear torsion beam suspension -inc: coil springs
Front independent Macpherson suspension -inc: gas struts, coil springs
Brake Assist
Child safety rear door locks
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Front seat belt pretensioners, force limiters, B-pillar adjustment
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat -inc: vertical headrest adjustment
Driver & front passenger opening door pockets & map pockets
Retractable coat hooks & purse hanger
Warnings -inc: low fuel, oil & washer fluid, door ajar, headlamps on, seat belt
Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline, vertical headrest adjustment, driver seat vertical adjustment
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass
Glass imprinted antenna -inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

