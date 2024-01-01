Menu
Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program. The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours! Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700. 100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available. This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes: Guardian Protection: - Cosmetic Wheel Protection - Paintless Dent Repair - Key/Remote Replacement Dealer Permit #0025

2010 Toyota RAV4

153,811 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota RAV4

Limited Leather & JBL Package

2010 Toyota RAV4

Limited Leather & JBL Package

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

153,811KM
Used
VIN 2T3DK4DV0AW021498

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pyrite Mica
  • Interior Colour Ash
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 153,811 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience is Everything at Birchwood Toyota! Our mission is to provide the most transparent and efficient sales process for our customers. We strive to provide the best service possible, whether you visit us in person, shop our website, or take advantage of our buy from home program.

The Birchwood Toyota Trade-in Guarantee - We buy your vehicle even if you dont buy ours!

Configure and customize your purchase online at www.birchwoodtoyota.ca or call us at 204-889-3700.


100% guaranteed approval for every qualifying year, make and model. Only the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for Birchwood Toyota Shield, which includes:

Guardian Protection:
- Cosmetic Wheel Protection
- Paintless Dent Repair
- Key/Remote Replacement

Dealer Permit #0025
Dealer permit #0025

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4 wheel drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
Electric pwr steering
Transmission oil cooler
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
3.5L DOHC SMPI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater

Interior

Cruise Control
Tonneau Cover
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Door Map Pockets
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Retained accessory pwr
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Front centre console box
aux pwr outlet
Chrome interior trim
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel & Shift Knob
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Front seat-back pockets
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
8-way pwr driver seat -inc: pwr driver lumbar support, pwr driver cushion height
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
Automatic dual zone climate control -inc: dust & pollen deodourising air filter, rear seat heater ducts

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Automatic Headlamps
Fender Flares
Body-colour door handles
Front & rear splash guards
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
High solar energy absorbing glass
Roof rails & crossbars
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
P225/65R17 all-season tires
17" aluminum-alloy wheels w/wheel locks
Colour-keyed hard spare tire cover
Limited grade front grille

Safety

Rear door child safety locks
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Front seat mounted side airbags
Hill-start assist control (HAC) & downhill assist control (DAC)
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Anchor points for child seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/XM stereo w/6-disc in-dash CD/MP3/WMA player -inc: aux input jack, (6) speakers, auto sound levelizer (ASL), steering wheel mounted audio controls

Additional Features

LEATHER & JBL PKG -inc: JBL audio system, (9) speakers, Bluetooth capability, simulated leather door trim, leather seating surfaces, heated front seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-XXXX

204-889-3700

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2010 Toyota RAV4