2010 Toyota RAV4

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Front & rear cup holders Door Map Pockets Front centre console box Intermittent rear window wiper/washer Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats Exterior Rear Spoiler Powertrain 4 wheel drive Engine Immobilizer 4-speed automatic transmission w/OD Transmission oil cooler Media / Nav / Comm Digital clock Comfort Illuminated Entry Power Options Retained accessory pwr Electric pwr steering Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs Seating 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats -inc: adjustable driver cushion height Safety Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator

Additional Features Stainless Steel exhaust system Rear window defroster w/timer Tilt/telescopic steering column Front & rear stabilizer bars Overhead sunglass storage Map lamps Rear door child safety locks aux pwr outlet Front & rear splash guards Coat hooks Illuminated ignition key bezel Dual Vanity Mirrors Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel 3-point seat belts for all seating positions Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters Active front headrests w/whiplash protection Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down Upper & lower glove boxes Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer Front seat-back pockets Front seat mounted side airbags High solar energy absorbing glass Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover Roof rails & crossbars Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags P225/65R17 all-season tires Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts Dark silver brushed metallic trim Anchor points for child seats Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter HD battery, starter, alternator & heater Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp 2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.