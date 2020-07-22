2010 Toyota RAV4

Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats -inc: adjustable driver cushion height
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Rear door child safety locks
Front & rear splash guards
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Front seat mounted side airbags
High solar energy absorbing glass
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
Anchor points for child seats
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
