Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota RAV4

167,500 KM

Details Description Features

$11,199

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,199

+ taxes & licensing

Famous Motors

204-222-1400

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota RAV4

Location

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

204-222-1400

Contact Seller

$11,199

+ taxes & licensing

167,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5650653
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV2AW047886

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pyrite Mica (Gray)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 167,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Famous Motors at 1400 Regent Ave W, Your destination for certified quality pre-owned domestic & imported vehicles at great prices.

GET APPROVED AT $0 DOWN for $124.16 bi-weekly over 60 months at 6.99% OAC.

All our vehicles come with a Fresh Manitoba Safety Certification, Free Carfax Reports & Fresh Oil Change!

***FREE WARRANTY INCLUDED ON ALL VEHICLES***

For more information and to book an appointment for a test drive, call us at (204) 222-1400; CELL: Call/text (204)-807-1044

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Front & rear cup holders
Door Map Pockets
Front centre console box
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
Full carpeting w/carpeted floor mats
Rear Spoiler
4 wheel drive
Engine Immobilizer
4-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Transmission oil cooler
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Retained accessory pwr
Electric pwr steering
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension w/coil springs
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat -inc: fold-down centre armrest
Fully-reclining cloth front bucket seats -inc: adjustable driver cushion height
Driver & front passenger dual-stage frontal airbags -inc: front passenger occupancy classification indicator
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Rear window defroster w/timer
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Overhead sunglass storage
Map lamps
Rear door child safety locks
aux pwr outlet
Front & rear splash guards
Coat hooks
Illuminated ignition key bezel
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Full-size spare tire w/steel wheel
3-point seat belts for all seating positions
Front seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters
Active front headrests w/whiplash protection
Pwr windows w/driver side auto up/down
Upper & lower glove boxes
Variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/wiper de-icer
Front seat-back pockets
Front seat mounted side airbags
High solar energy absorbing glass
Colour-keyed moulded spare tire cover
Roof rails & crossbars
Body-colour pwr heated mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Anti-lock braking system (ABS) -inc: electronic brake force distribution (EBD) & brake assist
Front & rear roll-sensing side-curtain airbags
P225/65R17 all-season tires
Air conditioning -inc: rear seat heater ducts
Dark silver brushed metallic trim
Anchor points for child seats
Independent trailing-arm double-wishbone rear suspension w/coil springs
Pwr front ventilated/solid rear disc brakes
Cargo area -inc: tie-down rings, under-floor storage compartment, cargo lamp, rear seat remote release
Instrumentation -inc: Optitron gauges, tachometer, coolant temp, outside temp gauge, dual trip odometers, fuel economy meter
HD battery, starter, alternator & heater
Warnings -inc: low fuel/washer fluid, door ajar, driver & front passenger seat belts, transmission fluid temp
2.5L DOHC SMPI 16-valve 4-cyl engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Famous Motors

2017 Hyundai Elantra...
 117,000 KM
$12,899 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla CE
 153,000 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2014 Kia Rondo LX
 169,000 KM
$8,299 + tax & lic

Email Famous Motors

Famous Motors

Famous Motors

1400 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3A8

Call Dealer

204-222-XXXX

(click to show)

204-222-1400

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory