2010 Toyota RAV4

210,100 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Birchwood Kia West

204-888-4542

2010 Toyota RAV4

2010 Toyota RAV4

Base As Traded 4WD

2010 Toyota RAV4

Base As Traded 4WD

Location

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

  6312999
  2. 6312999
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

210,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6312999
  • Stock #: F3R57V
  • VIN: 2T3BF4DV3AW035374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 210,100 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters

Call Birchwood Kia West today to schedule your appointment!

No trade turned away!

Vehicle Features

Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Automatic Transmission
Four Wheel Drive
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear bench seats
Front air conditioning
Anti-Starter
Cloth Interior
Driver Side Airbag
Mirror integrated turn signals
Conventional Spare Tire
Air Bag-Passenger Sensor
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Front Body Side Impact Airbag
Front Head Side Impact Airbag
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Rear Head Side Impact Airbag
4 Spd Automatic Transmission
All-Season Front Tire
All-Season Rear Tire

Birchwood Kia West

Birchwood Kia West

3965 Portage Ave #100, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H4

204-888-4542

