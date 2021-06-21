2010 Toyota Tundra

$19,980 + taxes & licensing 2 5 1 , 6 8 1 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 7429277

7429277 Stock #: 2608

2608 VIN: 5TFDY5F1XAX150259

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Green

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 251,681 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Universal Garage Door Opener Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Sliding Rear Window Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Rear Bench Seat Comfort A/C Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire

