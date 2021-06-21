Menu
2010 Toyota Tundra

251,681 KM

Details Description Features

$19,980

+ tax & licensing
$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

4WD CREWMAX 146 5.7L

2010 Toyota Tundra

4WD CREWMAX 146 5.7L

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$19,980

+ taxes & licensing

251,681KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7429277
  • Stock #: 2608
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F1XAX150259

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 251,681 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*

If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
A/C
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

