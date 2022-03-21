Menu
2010 Toyota Tundra

196,724 KM

$26,887

+ tax & licensing
$26,887

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

204-895-3777

2010 Toyota Tundra

2010 Toyota Tundra

TRD* 4WD/CREW/SXM/ROOF/5.7L/V8

2010 Toyota Tundra

TRD* 4WD/CREW/SXM/ROOF/5.7L/V8

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-3777

$26,887

+ taxes & licensing

196,724KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8695259
  • Stock #: 25415a
  • VIN: 5TFDY5F14AX111019

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 25415a
  • Mileage 196,724 KM

Vehicle Description

SAVE $1000 ******See how to qualify for an additional $1000 OFF our posted price with dealer arranged financing OAC. * 4x4, SXM, CREW CAB, REVERSE CAMERA, STEP BARS, SUNROOF, BLUETOOTH, V8 ** PLEASE NOTE - IF YOU ARE EMAILING FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, SUCH AS A CARFAX, ADDITIONAL INFORMATION OR TO CONFIRM OPTIONS . WE ADVISE OUR CUSTOMERS TO PLEASE CHECK THEIR EMAIL SPAM/JUNK MAIL FOLDER ** A truck that will serve you well! Come and see the ''STRONG, RELIABLE & VERSATILE'' 2010 Toyota Tundra TRD! Nicely equipped with 4x4, SXM, REVERSE CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, power windows, locks, air conditioning and more. See us today! Auto Gallery of Winnipeg deals with all major banks and credit institutions, to find our clients the best possible interest rate. Free CARFAX Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, Auto Gallery of Winnipeg is rated A+ by the Better Business Bureau. We are the 13 time winner of the Consumer's Choice Award and 12 time winner of the Top Choice Award and DealerRater's Dealer of the year for pre-owned vehicle dealership! We have the largest selection of premium low kilometre vehicles in Manitoba! No payments for 6 months available, OAC. WE APPROVE ALL LEVELS OF CREDIT! Notes: PRE-OWNED VEHICLE. Plus GST & PST. Auto Gallery of Winnipeg. Dealer permit #9470

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Cruise Control
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

Auto Gallery of Winnipeg

3777 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0X6

204-895-XXXX

204-895-3777

