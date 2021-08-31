Menu
2010 Toyota Venza

212,406 KM

Details Description Features

$11,864

+ tax & licensing
Birchwood Toyota

204-889-3700

2010 Toyota Venza

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

2010 Toyota Venza

4DR WGN V6 AWD

Location

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

212,406KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7747920
  • Stock #: F47UN9
  • VIN: 4T3BK3BB2AU030634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Classic Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Light Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 212,406 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Toyota Venza Base 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Classic Silver Metallic

ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.

This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;

DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Universal Garage Door Opener
All Wheel Drive
Temporary spare tire
Automatic Transmission
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
(6) SPEAKERS
tilt steering
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Front Reading Lamps
Auto On/Off Headlamps
rear window defogger
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front air conditioning
Cloth Interior
aux input jack
Auto Dimming R/V Mirror
USB Audio input
Audio Aux Input
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning
Driver Side Power Adjustable Seat
Gasoline Fuel System
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: XM satellite radio
Auto Sound Levelizer System (ASL)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Birchwood Toyota

Birchwood Toyota

70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6

204-889-3700

