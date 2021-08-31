+ taxes & licensing
204-889-3700
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6
204-889-3700
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Toyota Venza Base 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC VVT-i 24V 6-Speed Automatic AWD Classic Silver Metallic
ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic Dual zone temperature control, Brake assist, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt & Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks.
FINANCING AVAILABLE:
100% guaranteed APPROVAL for every QUALIFYING year, make and model. ONLY the Best Rates and Terms available.
This vehicle qualifies for TOYOTA SHIELD, which includes;
DIAMOND FUSION WINDSHIELD PROTECTION
3 YEARS ROAD SIDE ASSISTANCE
3 YEARS TIRE & RIM ROAD HAZARD WARRANTY
3 YEARS FREE ANNUAL TIRE ROTATIONS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
70-3965 Portage Ave #70, Winnipeg, MB R3K 2H6