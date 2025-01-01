$9,950+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris
Location
Westside Sales
1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7
204-488-3793
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient car? This 2010 Toyota Yaris with only 92,000 km is the perfect choice! Well-maintained and ready to hit the road. Compact, economical and incredibly spacious, with a large trunk and 3 glove boxes! Cruise control, power windows, winter tires, aux radio, folding rear seats, great heat and ice cold AC.
Freshly safety certified and recently serviced. Priced to sell at only $9950 plus taxes! Perfect first car for a new driver!
Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this Toyota Yaris!
1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793.
All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff.
Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg.
