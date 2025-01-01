Menu
date 2025-01-01

2010 Toyota Yaris

91,905 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,905KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKT4K35A5301124

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable, fuel-efficient car? This 2010 Toyota Yaris with only 92,000 km is the perfect choice! Well-maintained and ready to hit the road. Compact, economical and incredibly spacious, with a large trunk and 3 glove boxes! Cruise control, power windows, winter tires, aux radio, folding rear seats, great heat and ice cold AC.

 Freshly safety certified and recently serviced. Priced to sell at only $9950 plus taxes! Perfect first car for a new driver!

Contact Westside Sales Ltd., today to set up an appointment to view and test drive this Toyota Yaris!

 1461 Waverley Street. (204)-488-3793. 

All vehicles are safety certified and serviced. Licensed technicians on staff. 

 

Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. 

See our other great deals at www.Westsidesales.ca 

Apply for financing on our website. 

Check us out on Facebook and Instagram @westsidesale

 

 DP#9491

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Toyota Yaris