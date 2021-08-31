Menu
2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

150,500 KM

Details

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

2.5L Comfortline Super Clean! Sunroof! Bluetooth!

2010 Volkswagen New Beetle

2.5L Comfortline Super Clean! Sunroof! Bluetooth!

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

150,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8001687
  VIN: 3vwrw2ag4am013682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 150,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Very clean spacious 2010 VW BEETLE! 150,000kms!! All the things you look for in a gentley used car! This 2010 has all the things you need and want plus it Has All Season Tires, Was just safetied! Very Clean inside and out! 150,000km! Ac, Automatic, & more! Automatic Windows and locks!
Priced 8950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees
Safetied W/ Fresh oil change and a car history report on all our used vehicles!
204-488-3793
Text: 204-514-1461
Instagram @westsidesale

Vehicle Features

Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

