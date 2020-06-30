2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Variable Intermittent Wipers Front & Rear Floor Mats Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Diversity antenna Windows rear window defogger Privacy Glass Exterior TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Black roof rack Safety Fog Lamps Head Curtain Airbags Rear child safety locks Trim Chrome Grille Leather shift knob Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Power Options Pwr windows Heated pwr mirrors Security Anti-theft alarm system Suspension Independent McPherson strut front suspension Seating 60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/recline feature

Additional Features SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO Front & rear stabilizer bars ambient temp display Seatback pockets Electronic Parking Brake Independent 4-link rear suspension (3) 12V pwr outlets Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors All-season tires Windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles Front side thorax airbags Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering Front airbags Sliding panoramic sunroof Multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel Big roof console 4-wheel antilock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution, brake assist Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes 2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine 4MOTION all-wheel drive 6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic, OD Air conditioning w/pollen, dust & odor filter Heated front bucket seats w/8-way partial pwr driver, lumbar, passenger fold-flat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.