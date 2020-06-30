Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

168,894 KM

Details Description Features

$9,980

+ tax & licensing
$9,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

COMFORTLINE

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

  • Stock #: 1961
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 168,894 KM

Vehicle Description

+SUNROOF! HEATED SEATS!
MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not inclue PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Trip Computer
Diversity antenna
rear window defogger
Privacy Glass
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Black roof rack
Fog Lamps
Head Curtain Airbags
Rear child safety locks
Chrome Grille
Leather shift knob
Engine Immobilizer
Pwr windows
Heated pwr mirrors
Anti-theft alarm system
Independent McPherson strut front suspension
60/40 split-folding rear bench seat w/recline feature
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
Front & rear stabilizer bars
ambient temp display
Seatback pockets
Electronic Parking Brake
Independent 4-link rear suspension
(3) 12V pwr outlets
Driver & front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
All-season tires
Windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
Front side thorax airbags
Electromechanical pwr assisted rack & pinion steering
Front airbags
Sliding panoramic sunroof
Multi-function leather adjustable steering wheel
Big roof console
4-wheel antilock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake pressure distribution, brake assist
Pwr front vented, rear solid disc brakes
2.0L TFSI 16-valve turbocharged I4 engine
4MOTION all-wheel drive
6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic, OD
Air conditioning w/pollen, dust & odor filter
Heated front bucket seats w/8-way partial pwr driver, lumbar, passenger fold-flat

