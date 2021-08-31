+ taxes & licensing
1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2
This Local Trade 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion AWD is powered by a 2.0L Inline-4 TSI Turbocharged and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic.
It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Remote keyless entry and so much more!
Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car (under $30,000)
Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points for the Tiguan (AKA Tigger or Tiggy) include a quiet ride, comfortable cabin, taut handling, upscale interior trimmings and an overall feel of solid and dense quality. On models with the 4Motion AWD system, all-weather traction is rated highly, too. Your writer can attest to the other common praise point: the available bi-xenon headlamps. They're magnificent. Source: autoTRADER.ca
