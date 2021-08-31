Menu
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

111,527 KM

Details Description

$10,990

+ tax & licensing
Trendline AWD| HEATED SEATS

Location

Birchwood Honda on Regent

1401 Regent Ave W, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B2

204-661-6644

$10,990

+ taxes & licensing

111,527KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7792605
  • Stock #: F46KJR
  • VIN: WVGBV7AX2AW003698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # F46KJR
  • Mileage 111,527 KM

Vehicle Description

This Local Trade 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion AWD is powered by a 2.0L Inline-4 TSI Turbocharged and 6-Speed Automatic Transmission with Tiptronic.

It's equipped with features such as Alloy Wheels, Heated Seats, Air conditioning, Cruise control, AWD, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Remote keyless entry and so much more!


Awards:
* Canadian Car of the Year AJAC's Best New Family Car (under $30,000)
Reviews:
* Common owner praise-points for the Tiguan (AKA Tigger or Tiggy) include a quiet ride, comfortable cabin, taut handling, upscale interior trimmings and an overall feel of solid and dense quality. On models with the 4Motion AWD system, all-weather traction is rated highly, too. Your writer can attest to the other common praise point: the available bi-xenon headlamps. They're magnificent. Source: autoTRADER.ca


Visit us at 1401 Regent Ave, or call (204) 661-6644 to book your test drive today!!
Dealer permit #9387

