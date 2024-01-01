$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Volvo S40
T5 R-Design - AWD - 2.5L Turbo
2010 Volvo S40
T5 R-Design - AWD - 2.5L Turbo
Location
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
3081 Portage Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3K 0W4
204-688-1001
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 113,086 KM
Vehicle Description
FRESH ON THE LOT!
- New MB Safety
- Low mileage; 113,086 KMs
- Up to date service records; well maintained
- AWD
- 2.5L Turbo engine
- Heated leather seats
- Sunroof
- Top of the line; R-Design
- Local MB unit
and much more to offer!
If you have any interest or questions, please feel free to reach out to us. We are looking forward to connecting with you.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Email Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Platinum Auto Sales Inc.
Call Dealer
204-688-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
204-688-1001