2011 Acura MDX

147,945 KM

Details

$13,980

+ tax & licensing
$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

| AWD | Back Up Camera | Navigation |

2011 Acura MDX

| AWD | Back Up Camera | Navigation |

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$13,980

+ taxes & licensing

147,945KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10002704
  • Stock #: 3383
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H52BH537366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,945 KM

Vehicle Description



ODOMETER IS IN MILES



147,000 MILES



Why is our price so aggressive? Yes, we are! we are BBC, best buy Canada!

McWilliam auto is a changer of today's car market, the one number, no Hassey price, makes buyers get the best price no matter whether you know or don't know today's market. Yes, you heard it right, One price is the best price.

Premium warranties and onsite finance are available here to improve your buying experience.

DEALER PERMIT #4611

Call today: 204-560-1234

Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB

Website: www.mcwiliamauto.ca

Email: winipegcar@gmail.com

Click here for finance:



https: www.mcwilliamauto.ca car-loan-application

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

