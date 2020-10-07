2011 Acura MDX

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights 3-point rear seatbelts Child-proof rear door locks Front vented/rear solid disc brakes 3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor Exterior Tinted Glass Roof Rails Windows rear window defogger Suspension Independent MacPherson strut front suspension Comfort Active front headrests Trim Leather-wrapped shift knob Powertrain Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure Media / Nav / Comm Integrated glass antenna Convenience Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer High beam halogen headlamps Power Options Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down

Additional Features CHROME DOOR HANDLES Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front/rear splash guards Drive-by-Wire Throttle System Variable pwr rack & pinion steering Maintenance Minder system PWR TAILGATE Exterior temp indicator Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm Rear roofline spoiler LED taillamps Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators HomeLink remote system Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection Multi-info display Auto-levelling headlamps Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer (4) cargo tie-down anchors 3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers Trailer stability assist P255/50R19 all-season tires High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row) Battery management system Active Damper System Dual outlet exhaust Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close 3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine HD automatic transmission oil cooler Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights Info display w/date, time, compass Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings 6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI* Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, blind spot info system, (2) memory settings 19" x 8.5" alloy wheels 8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings

