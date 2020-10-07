Menu
2011 Acura MDX

159,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Citicar Canada

1-888-553-9213

2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

2011 Acura MDX

Elite Pkg

Location

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

1-888-553-9213

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

159,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6045006
  VIN: 2HNYD2H7XBH000942

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Palladium Silver Metallic (Silver)
  • Interior Colour Ebony (EN)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

CERTIFIED 4WD FAMILY CLASS PREMIUM SUV. READY WITH A SAFE, RELIABLE AND SOLID VEHICLE.GET YOURSELF THIS 2011 ACURA MDX ELITE PKG TO GET YOU THROUGH ANY CONDITION OR OCCASIONS.THE SH-AWD IS AN AUTOMATIC DYNAMIC SYSTEM. THE ACURA MDX TECH IS VERY COMFORTABLE & HANDY TO DRIVE. THIS MDX ALSO HAS A REPUTATION FOR SAFETY IN ITS CLASS. THE EXTERIOR IS SHARP AERODYNAMIC CONSTRUCTION BUILT TO LAST LONG.INTERIOR IS BRIGHT, LINED WITH CHROME ANS EASY TO ACCESS TOP OF THE FUNCTIONALITIES. LOT OF SPACE IN THE VEHICLE FOR WHATEVER YOU DESIRE! THIS VEHICLE IS A LOCAL TRADE IN THAT HAS BEEN REGULARLY SERVICED AT THE DEALERSHIP. ALL MAINTENANCE ARE UP TO DATE.

*ELITE PACKAGE*SH AWD SUV*ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL*SECOND ROW HEATED SEATS*VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*NAV PKG*BLID SPOT MONITORING*BACK UP CAMERA*SUN ROOF* *POWER LIFTGATE*LEATHER*AUTO HEADLIGHT WASH*TOW PACKAGE*RUNNING BOARD*DVD

This Acura MDX comes loaded with comfortable heated leather seats, front and rear air conditioning, cruise control, heated/power mirrors, power windows, power locks, memory seats, bluetooth, navigation, DVD, power lift gate, tire pressure monitor, anti-lock disc brakes, AWD, steering wheel controls, tilt and telescoping steering wheel and more to bring you a beautiful and safe ride! Its powerful 300HP V6 with a 5 speed transmission will get you where you need to be in style! Can fit everyone in the family. Very clean condition and priced to sell! We also offer straight forward pricing...

We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit? Our 0% in-house lease to own program can help you get into a car today!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Tinted Glass
Roof Rails
rear window defogger
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Integrated glass antenna
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
High beam halogen headlamps
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear splash guards
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Maintenance Minder system
PWR TAILGATE
Exterior temp indicator
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
HomeLink remote system
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
Multi-info display
Auto-levelling headlamps
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Trailer stability assist
P255/50R19 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)
Battery management system
Active Damper System
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
Info display w/date, time, compass
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, blind spot info system, (2) memory settings
19" x 8.5" alloy wheels
8-way pwr heated/cooled front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Citicar Canada

Citicar Canada

1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4

