+ taxes & licensing
1-888-553-9213
1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4
1-888-553-9213
+ taxes & licensing
CERTIFIED 4WD FAMILY CLASS PREMIUM SUV. READY WITH A SAFE, RELIABLE AND SOLID VEHICLE.GET YOURSELF THIS 2011 ACURA MDX ELITE PKG TO GET YOU THROUGH ANY CONDITION OR OCCASIONS.THE SH-AWD IS AN AUTOMATIC DYNAMIC SYSTEM. THE ACURA MDX TECH IS VERY COMFORTABLE & HANDY TO DRIVE. THIS MDX ALSO HAS A REPUTATION FOR SAFETY IN ITS CLASS. THE EXTERIOR IS SHARP AERODYNAMIC CONSTRUCTION BUILT TO LAST LONG.INTERIOR IS BRIGHT, LINED WITH CHROME ANS EASY TO ACCESS TOP OF THE FUNCTIONALITIES. LOT OF SPACE IN THE VEHICLE FOR WHATEVER YOU DESIRE! THIS VEHICLE IS A LOCAL TRADE IN THAT HAS BEEN REGULARLY SERVICED AT THE DEALERSHIP. ALL MAINTENANCE ARE UP TO DATE.
*ELITE PACKAGE*SH AWD SUV*ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL*SECOND ROW HEATED SEATS*VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*NAV PKG*BLID SPOT MONITORING*BACK UP CAMERA*SUN ROOF* *POWER LIFTGATE*LEATHER*AUTO HEADLIGHT WASH*TOW PACKAGE*RUNNING BOARD*DVD
This Acura MDX comes loaded with comfortable heated leather seats, front and rear air conditioning, cruise control, heated/power mirrors, power windows, power locks, memory seats, bluetooth, navigation, DVD, power lift gate, tire pressure monitor, anti-lock disc brakes, AWD, steering wheel controls, tilt and telescoping steering wheel and more to bring you a beautiful and safe ride! Its powerful 300HP V6 with a 5 speed transmission will get you where you need to be in style! Can fit everyone in the family. Very clean condition and priced to sell! We also offer straight forward pricing...
We deal with all banks and credit institutions to find our clients the best possible interest rate. No credit or Bad credit? Our 0% in-house lease to own program can help you get into a car today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1504 Regent Avenue West, Winnipeg, MB R2C 3B4