2011 Acura MDX

185,000 KM

Details

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Amerikal Auto

204-990-5659

2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

2011 Acura MDX

Tech pkg

Location

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6266256
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H67BH002834

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

ALL PREMIUM PRE-OWNED VEHICLES; ACURA, AUDI A4, BMW, CHEVROLET, MASERATI, HONDA, JEEP, DODGE, VOLKSWAGEN JETTA, PASSAT, TOYOTA, FORD, RANGE ROVER, AND MUCH MORE.

2011 ACURA MDX TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE FULLY LOADED 3.7L 6 CYLINDER 5 passenger with 185,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), heated leather seating, sunroof, GPS/NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, REAR DVD PLAYER, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/USB/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $15,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
3-point rear seatbelts
Child-proof rear door locks
Front vented/rear solid disc brakes
3-row side curtain airbags w/roll-over sensor
Tinted Glass
rear window defogger
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
Active front headrests
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Integrated glass antenna
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
High beam halogen headlamps
Pwr windows w/driver & front passenger auto-up/down
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front/rear splash guards
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
Variable pwr rack & pinion steering
Maintenance Minder system
PWR TAILGATE
Exterior temp indicator
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Independent multi-link rear suspension w/trailing arm
Rear roofline spoiler
LED taillamps
Tire pressure monitoring system w/location & pressure indicators
HomeLink remote system
Illuminated driver & front passenger vanity mirrors
Dual-stage dual-threshold front airbags
Front side-impact airbags w/occupant position detection
Multi-info display
Theft-deterrent system w/immobilizer
(4) cargo tie-down anchors
3-point height-adjustable front seatbelts w/pretensioners
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent front windshield wipers
Trailer stability assist
P255/55R18 all-season tires
High intensity discharge (HID) headlights w/washers
LATCH child seat mounting system (2nd/3rd row)
Battery management system
Dual outlet exhaust
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD), brake assist
Pwr moonroof w/tilt, auto-open/close
3.7L SOHC PGM-FI 24-valve VTEC V6 engine
HD automatic transmission oil cooler
Pre-wired for trailer connection & trailer brake
18" x 8.0" alloy wheels
Body coloured folding heated pwr mirrors -inc: reverse gear tilt-down, integrated LED directional signals, (2) memory settings
8-way pwr heated front bucket seats -inc: driver pwr 2-way lumbar support, (2) memory settings
Ambient cabin lighting, courtesy lights
Info display w/date, time, compass
Tri-zone front/rear synchronized automatic climate control system -inc: humidity control, air filtration, sun position detection, (2) memory settings
6-speed automatic transmission w/paddle shifters
DVD rear entertainment system -inc: 9" display, integrated remote, wireless headsets w/personal surround sound
XM satellite radio w/3 months no-charge trial *N/A in AK or HI*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Amerikal Auto

Amerikal Auto

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

204-990-5659

