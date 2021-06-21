Menu
2011 Acura MDX

163,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,900

+ tax & licensing
$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2011 Acura MDX

2011 Acura MDX

SH-AWD TECH PACKAGE

2011 Acura MDX

SH-AWD TECH PACKAGE

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

163,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7416206
  VIN: 2HNYD2H69BH528818

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 163,000 KM

Vehicle Description

-- Mint Condition -- All Wheel Drive -- Navigation -- Back up Camera -- 7 Passenger -- Like new tires -- Brand new Brakes -- Remote Starter -- Rear DVD Entertainment -- TIMING BELT JUST REPLACED --

-- 2011 ACURA MDX with super handling All WHEEL DRIVE, 163000 kms, is fully loaded w/ all power options, Navigation, Back up camera, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Rear DVD entertainment system, 7 passengers, Remote Starter, like new tires, BRAND NEW BRAKES, LIKE NEW TIMING BELT, and more.

-- Safety certified

-- 1 Year Power train warranty is included.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Fog Lamps
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

