312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9
-- Mint Condition -- All Wheel Drive -- Navigation -- Back up Camera -- 7 Passenger -- Like new tires -- Brand new Brakes -- Remote Starter -- Rear DVD Entertainment -- TIMING BELT JUST REPLACED --
-- 2011 ACURA MDX with super handling All WHEEL DRIVE, 163000 kms, is fully loaded w/ all power options, Navigation, Back up camera, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated seats, Rear DVD entertainment system, 7 passengers, Remote Starter, like new tires, BRAND NEW BRAKES, LIKE NEW TIMING BELT, and more.
-- Safety certified
-- 1 Year Power train warranty is included.
