$16,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
Great 1 Motors
204-297-8082
2011 Acura MDX
2011 Acura MDX
Tech pkg
Location
Great 1 Motors
1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6
204-297-8082
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,495
+ taxes & licensing
199,500KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8620319
- VIN: 2HNYD2H6XBH000253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 199,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Manitoba Safety Certified, 6 months warranty included, financing available.
Priced at $15900.00 plus GST and PST.
VEHICLE OPTIONS: 3.7 liter V6 gas engine with 300hp and 270ft-lb torque
6 speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters
13.2 L/100kms city and 9.6 L/100kms highway
ABS with traction and stability control
Cruise control
Backup camera
Navigation
(TPMS)
Auto dimming rear view mirror
Automatic HID headlights
AM/FM stereo/CD/MP3 player/Satellite radio Aux input
HDD Media storage/12V power outlet
Bluetooth
Steering wheel audio controls
Multi zone Air Conditioning
Memory Power seat for Driver and power seat front passenger
Power sunroof, windows, door locks
Heated power mirrors
Heated leather seats
DVD player with 2 sets of headphones
Power rear hatch
Universal garage door opener
Factory engine immobilizer and security system
40/20/40 split folding 2nd row seats
50/50 split folding 3rd row seats
GREAT 1 MOTORS INC.
1350 LOGAN AVE (Corner of Logan & Weston) WINNIPEG.
DEALER PERMIT #4991
TO VIEW OR TEST DRIVE,
CALL OR TEXT 204-297-8082
ONLY GREAT DEALS!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Great 1 Motors
Great 1 Motors
1350 Logan Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3E 1R6