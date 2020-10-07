2011 Audi A4

Vehicle Features

Convenience Cruise Control Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism Safety Electronic Stability Program (ESP) Brake Assist Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches Windows Sunroof Rear Window Defroster Trim HIGH GLOSS TRIM Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Split folding rear seat back Exterior Space saver spare tire (2) front fog lights Suspension Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension

Additional Features LED Tail lights Valet key quattro permanent all-wheel drive system Torsen torque sensing centre differential 4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes 4-wheel pwr disc brakes Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down Body coloured bumpers Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage (2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles 3-zone climate control Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass Bluetooth phone preparation Electromechanical parking brake Sirius satellite radio prewiring Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor -inc: headlamp washers Trunk storage package Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory 2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine 8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission w/OD 5-link double wishbone front suspension Servotronic steering Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners, belt force limiters

