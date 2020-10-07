Menu
2011 Audi A4

119,000 KM

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

2011 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

Location

3370 Wilkes Ave, Winnipeg, MB R3S 1A8

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

119,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6192954
  VIN: WAUFFCFL0BN019548

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AMERIKAL AUTO 3370 WILKES AVENUE, WINNIPEG MANITOBA.

2011 AUDI A4 2.0T QUATTRO AWD LOADED 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 5 passenger with ONLY 119,000kms, automatic transmission, keyless entry (X2), 2 SETS OR FACTORY AUDI RIMS WITH GREAT ALL SEASON TIRES, heated leather seating, sunroof, traction control, cruise control, power locks, power steering, power windows, AM/FM/CD/MP3/AUX/BLUETOOTH, CLEAN TITLE, COMES SAFETIED, AND WILL BE READY TO GO and much more! We at AMERIKAL AUTO are professional, and we offer a no-pressure, hassle free, and family oriented environment. We are here to help you. Bank Financing Available! The price you see is the price you pay! Only $13,999 + taxes. Dealer permit #4780.

Every vehicle we have comes with a Manitoba Certified Safety Inspection, 3 month warranty (engine, transmission, seals & gaskets, drive train, air conditioning, upto $3,000 per claim, and more.

Additional coverages available for key fobs, tire & rims, paint less dent repair, and upholstery rip/tear/burn coverage.

Vehicle Features

Cruise Control
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Tilt/Telescopic Steering Wheel
Front/rear floor mats w/fastening mechanism
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Brake Assist
Driver/front passenger next generation frontal airbags w/dual-threshold deployment determined by seat buckle switches
Sunroof
Rear Window Defroster
HIGH GLOSS TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Split folding rear seat back
Space saver spare tire
(2) front fog lights
Independent trapezoidal link rear suspension
LED Tail lights
Valet key
quattro permanent all-wheel drive system
Torsen torque sensing centre differential
4-wheel anti-lock brake system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) for rear brakes
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Auto-Blink feature blinks turn signal (3) times when lever shortly pushed up/down
Body coloured bumpers
Fold down rear centre armrest w/storage
(2) rear 3-point seat belts w/auto pretensioners
Speed sensitive rain sensing intermittent windshield wipers w/heated washer nozzles
3-zone climate control
Auto-dimming interior mirror w/compass
Bluetooth phone preparation
Electromechanical parking brake
Sirius satellite radio prewiring
Bi-xenon headlamps w/light sensor -inc: headlamp washers
Trunk storage package
Auto-dimming heated body coloured pwr mirrors w/memory
2.0L FSI I4 turbo-charged engine
8-speed Tiptronic automatic transmission w/OD
5-link double wishbone front suspension
Servotronic steering
Full centre console -inc: aux pwr outlet, front/rear ashtrays, (2) integrated cupholders w/spring-loaded size adjustment, fold down height adjustable front centre armrest w/storage
Driver info centre -inc: 5-function trip computer, outside temp display, auto check system, speed warning device
Impact protection -inc: reinforced high strength steel/aluminum crossmembers, reinforced bumpers, rigid occupant cell, side intrusion beams
Crash sensor system -inc: central unlocking, interior lighting on, hazard warning lights on, engine & fuel pump shut off
Front 3-point seat belts -inc: auto pretensioners, belt force limiters

