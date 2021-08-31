2011 Audi A5

$15,499 + taxes & licensing 1 2 8 , 3 9 5 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: WAULFBFR9BA038821

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Stock # 338821

Mileage 128,395 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player CD Changer Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Panoramic Roof Rear Defrost Exterior HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Generic Sun/Moonroof

