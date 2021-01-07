2011 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Windows rear window defogger Power Options Auxiliary Pwr Outlet pwr trunk release Safety Child safety rear door locks 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) Seating 3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats w/driver seat memory

Additional Features Tilt/telescopic steering column Black roof rails Self-adjusting clutch (SAC) Adaptive LED brakelights Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets Tire pressure warning 4-function on-board computer w/check control system Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor Dynamic cruise control Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory Start/Stop Engine Button Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split 3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic

