2011 BMW 3 Series

101,965 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Match Auto Market

204-615-6979

328i xDrive AWD Classic Edition

Location

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

101,965KM
Used
  • VIN: WBAPK7G52BNN86870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 101,965 KM

Vehicle Description

3 Month/5000 KM Powertrain Warranty on every vehicle! 3-month warranty price is included in advertised price. Extended Warranties Available (Extended warranty prices not included)
Every vehicle sold at Match is clean title. We do not sell ANY rebuilt vehicles. We also provide a verified CarFax report with each vehicle.
Financing available, please visit www.matchautomarket.ca

Dealer permit: 4858
Address: 231 Oak Point Hwy
Phone Number: (204)615-6979

Vehicle Features

rear window defogger
Auxiliary Pwr Outlet
pwr trunk release
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
3-stage heated 8-way pwr front bucket seats w/driver seat memory
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Black roof rails
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Adaptive LED brakelights
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor & heated washer jets
Tire pressure warning
4-function on-board computer w/check control system
Dual front airbags w/occupant sensor
Dynamic cruise control
Body-coloured heated blue-tinted pwr mirrors w/memory
Start/Stop Engine Button
Engine speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Pwr windows w/anti-trap, comfort open/close
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
3.0L DOHC 24-valve I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic

231 Oak Point Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R2R 1T7

