2011 BMW 3 Series

$7,794

+ tax & licensing
323i As Traded*Low Kilometers*

Location

Birchwood Hyundai

2420 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

204-633-2420

$7,794

+ taxes & licensing

86,323KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6590659
  • Stock #: F3TM6B
  • VIN: WBAPG7G50BNN17810

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # F3TM6B
  • Mileage 86,323 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold As Traded (As-Is), an inspection report will be provided outlining requirements to safety the vehicle. Towing within the Winnipeg Region is complimentary as needed. The advertised price does not include tax
How the Birchwood Wholesale Direct Program benefits the consumer:
- Below market price with no reconditioning Costs.
- Pay the auction reserve price, no bidding wars.
- Safety Report And Car Fax Report Provided.
- Safety the vehicle yourself, with your mechanic or with us.
-Perfect For First Time Car Buyers, And Value Hunters
Public Offer Before Wholesale!

These are vehicles that fall outside of our Pre-Owned guidelines. They are generally higher mileage, older, lower-priced vehicles that do not meet our quality standards.

**Vehicles are sold without a valid Manitoba Safety Certificate of Inspection**
**Vehicles are sold without any warranty or guarantee**
**Vehicles are sold cosmetically as-is**
**Vehicles are sold mechanically as-is**
**Vehicles cannot be test driven**
**Vehicles will be offered for a limited time only**
** Vehicles are sold with our best price. There are NO negotiations**

NOTE: Vehicles are sold unfit for the road. Vehicles must be picked up by tow truck or flat bed. Valid tow receipt is required. Price does not include PST/GST.

Call us at 1-888-690-1256 or go to
BIRCHWOODKIAREGENT.CA
to browse our inventory!

Please contact Goran at goran.mihajlov@birchwood.ca to proceed with purchase.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
rear air conditioning
Front air conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
rear window defogger
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Drive Side Vanity Mirrors
Passanger Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Passenger Side Vanity Mirrors
Drive Side Illuminated Visor Mirror
Multi-Zone Air Conditioning

