2011 BMW 3 Series

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 6 , 1 5 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8182296

8182296 Stock #: 2798

2798 VIN: WBAPK7G53BNN78132

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Fuel Type Gasoline

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 86,156 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Exterior Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Heated Front Seat(s)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.