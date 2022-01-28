Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

86,156 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD

2011 BMW 3 Series

328i xDrive AWD

Location

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8182296
  • Stock #: 2798
  • VIN: WBAPK7G53BNN78132

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 86,156 KM

Vehicle Description

***LOW KM***

+SUNROOF! +NAVIGATION! +HEATED SEATS!-

MCWilliam Auto Service


At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you, the public! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. TRADE-IN are also welcome.

*Price does not include PST GST*


If you have any questions dont hesitate to contact us at

Office @204-560-1234 / SALES @204-560-1231 & @204-560-1232

cell Rick @ 204-298-8938


Visit us TODAY at 155 Mcphillips St, Winnipeg, MB




DEALER PERMIT #4611


Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

McWilliam Auto

McWilliam Auto

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

204-298-8938

