2011 BMW 3 Series

Listing ID: 8946067

8946067 Stock #: 336038

336038 VIN: WBAPG7C57BA936038

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 33,330 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Remote Trunk Release Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input HD Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control Rear A/C A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Premium Synthetic Seats

