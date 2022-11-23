Menu
2011 BMW 3 Series

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2011 BMW 3 Series

2011 BMW 3 Series

Xdrive

2011 BMW 3 Series

Xdrive

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Logo_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9437400
  Stock #: 10605.0
  VIN: WBAPK7G56BNN86595

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 10605.0
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Local Manitoba 2011 BMW  328i xDrive AWD    With only 160,000kms …This car features Panoramic Sunroof, Heated leather seats, Blue Tooth,  Air conditioning, Automatic Transmission , Power windows locks and mirrors, powerful and great on gas! All the things you look for in a gently used car!  Regularily dealership serviced. .….Ready for its new owner, Fresh serviced &  Priced Right at $11950.00 plus PST & GST No hidden fees.  Call 204 488 3793 or text 204 514 1461 today to set up an appointment to view and test drive. 
Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.  So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????   * 37 years in business with the same ownership   * All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff   * The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.  * Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business     * Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.     While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....  Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, We are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.    Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA  Apply for financing on our website.  Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale   DP#9491.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available

Email Westside Sales

Westside Sales

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-XXXX

204-488-3793

