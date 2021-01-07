Menu
2011 BMW 323i

201,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Westside Sales

204-488-3793

2011 BMW 323i

2011 BMW 323i

Black on Black 323i

2011 BMW 323i

Black on Black 323i

Location

Westside Sales

1461 Waverley Street, Winnipeg, MB R3T 0P7

204-488-3793

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

201,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6466870
  • Stock #: cons21
  • VIN: WBAPG7G5XBNM68051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 201,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sleek Black paint with Factory 17 Wheels, Nice Kumho ALL Weather Tires! Sunroof! New Brakes, Factory alloys!, Powerful Engine, This BMW 323I is Ready for the summer season! This car is as clean as you will find! with AUX, Rear Wheel Drive, peppy 4 cyl. Engine...Both Powerful & Economical! Great set of options including air tilt cruise control, power windows and locks! remote entry, and so much more! , Am/Fm/ Cd Audio. Bluetooth! Two sets of keys and original owners manuals. Safetied, serviced and ready for its new owner... CarProof Vehicle history report comes with all of our vehicles. Come down and take this vehicle for a test drive. Great condition!...no disappointments...Very fairly priced at $8,950.00 plus taxes, no extra hidden fees!
Give us a call or send us an email to set up a test drive appointment today. Our no pressure sales staff would be happy to look after you.
So Why Buy at Westside Sales Ltd. ????
* 31 years in business with the same ownership
* All vehicles are freshly safety certified and serviced, licensed technician on staff
* The industry leading carproof history report comes with all of our vehicles.
* Our no pressure sales staff
* Our No Gimmick Pricing! ....just how we've always done business
* Warranties available are available on all vehicles
* an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau
* Westside Sales is not your standard used car dealership it is a dealership with standards.

While there are other dealership options we look forward to the opportunity to earn you as a customer. Come find out for yourself....
Westside Sales Ltd is located at 1461 Waverley Street between Chevrier and McGillvary. Buy with confidence, we have a A+ ratiing with the Better Business Bureau and are one of the most established used car dealerships in Winnipeg. Come check us out... there's a reason we have been around since 1985 at the same location.

Come check out other great deals at WWW.WESTSIDESALES.CA
Apply for financing at WWW.WESTSIDEAPPLY.COM
Check us out on facebook and instagram @westsidesale
DP#9491

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Rear Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

