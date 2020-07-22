2011 BMW 5 Series

Safety
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Suspension
Double wishbone front suspension
Convenience
Halogen front & rear fog lights
Additional Features
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Lockable illuminated glove box
front & rear reading lights
Front & rear curtain airbags
Front & rear park distance control
Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold
Chrome-plated exterior trim
Ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Retractable headlight washers
Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory
Rain-sensing vehicle-speed sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
Adjustable front armrests
Fold-up rear centre armrest
Open storage compartments in all doors & front seatback storage
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
3-point safety belts -inc: front force limiters w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Valvetronic engine technology
Electronically controlled engine cooling
Self-levelling rear air suspension
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Aluminum doors, aluminum roof, aluminum rear tailgates
Body-colour roof moulding
Dual-panel panoramic glass moonroof -inc: pwr slide/lift front panel, fixed rear panel, pwr interior sunshade, speed-variable wind deflector
Green sun-protection window glazing
Xenon automatic headlights w/auto-levelling -inc: LED corona rings, cornering lights
40/20/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard headrests, manually adjustable fore-aft position, backrest angle
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: keyhead remote operation, interior motion detector
Front & rear dual cupholders
iDrive system -inc: 7" high-resolution display, electronic owners manual
Luggage compartment cargo cover
Pwr outlets -inc: front passenger footwell, back of centre console, trunk
Pwr windows -inc: key-off, front & rear 1-touch up/down, anti-trapping feature, opening from remote, closing from exterior lock
Thermal, acoustic, adjustable luggage compartment separating panel behind rear seats
3.0L DOHC 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high precision direct injection, aluminum crankcase, aluminum engine compartment lid
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/composite front rotors
Brake energy regeneration system
Dynamic driving control w/(3) settings (normal, sport, sport plus)
Integral-V rear suspension
Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist (Servotronic) rack & pinion pwr steering
xDrive all-wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Adaptive front airbags w/passenger occupant sensor
Child safety rear door & rear window locks
Crumple zones -inc: front sub-frame & bulkhead, floor pan, side frame, roof
Impact sensor w/battery safety terminal -inc: disconnection of alternator, fuel pump, starter from battery, turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors
Ambient lighting -inc: front & rear door panels/pockets, dashboard below wood trim, rear of front seat backrests, "BMW" door entry sills, LED lighting integrated into roof liner
Black panel technology instrumentation -inc: fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer
BMW Teleservices -inc: Google MyInfo send-to-car, VCARD images caller ID photo display, A2DP audio streaming, external call services, Mobile Office for Blackberry
