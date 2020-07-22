Menu
2011 BMW 5 Series

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2011 BMW 5 Series

2011 BMW 5 Series

Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

2011 BMW 5 Series

Gran Turismo 535i xDrive

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

115,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5691426
  • VIN: WBASP2C52BC338120

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Space Grey Metallic (Gray)
  • Interior Colour Ivory White (LCEW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Luxury and Sporty--Heads Up Display--Lane keep assist--Navigation--Front and Rear Cameras--Panoramic Roof--Rear DVD--More--
2011 BMW 535i X-Drive GT is in Mint condition, Nice and Clean, Fully loaded w/all power options. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Window Defroster
Front seat-mounted side-impact airbags
Double wishbone front suspension
Halogen front & rear fog lights
Tool Kit
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Lockable illuminated glove box
front & rear reading lights
Adaptive LED brakelights
Front & rear curtain airbags
Front & rear park distance control
Illuminated door handles
Electromechanical parking brake w/automatic hold
Frameless door windows
Chrome-plated exterior trim
Ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Adaptive light control
Retractable headlight washers
Body-colour auto-dimming heated pwr folding mirrors w/memory
Rain-sensing vehicle-speed sensitive windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
Adjustable front armrests
Fold-up rear centre armrest
Open storage compartments in all doors & front seatback storage
Dual front illuminated sunvisor mirrors
B-pillar clothes hook
3-point safety belts -inc: front force limiters w/pyrotechnical tensioning system
Sirius satellite radio pre-wiring
Valvetronic engine technology
Electronically controlled engine cooling
Self-levelling rear air suspension
8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission
Aluminum doors, aluminum roof, aluminum rear tailgates
Body-colour roof moulding
Dual-panel panoramic glass moonroof -inc: pwr slide/lift front panel, fixed rear panel, pwr interior sunshade, speed-variable wind deflector
Green sun-protection window glazing
White turn signal lenses
Xenon automatic headlights w/auto-levelling -inc: LED corona rings, cornering lights
40/20/40 fold-down rear bench seat -inc: adjustable outboard headrests, manually adjustable fore-aft position, backrest angle
Anti-theft alarm system -inc: keyhead remote operation, interior motion detector
Front & rear dual cupholders
iDrive system -inc: 7" high-resolution display, electronic owners manual
Luggage compartment cargo cover
Pwr outlets -inc: front passenger footwell, back of centre console, trunk
Pwr windows -inc: key-off, front & rear 1-touch up/down, anti-trapping feature, opening from remote, closing from exterior lock
Thermal, acoustic, adjustable luggage compartment separating panel behind rear seats
3.0L DOHC 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, high precision direct injection, aluminum crankcase, aluminum engine compartment lid
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes w/composite front rotors
Brake energy regeneration system
Dynamic driving control w/(3) settings (normal, sport, sport plus)
Integral-V rear suspension
Twin round tailpipes
Vehicle-speed-sensitive variable-assist (Servotronic) rack & pinion pwr steering
xDrive all-wheel drive system -inc: variable torque split
Adaptive front airbags w/passenger occupant sensor
Child safety rear door & rear window locks
Crumple zones -inc: front sub-frame & bulkhead, floor pan, side frame, roof
Impact sensor w/battery safety terminal -inc: disconnection of alternator, fuel pump, starter from battery, turns on hazard/interior lights, unlocks doors
Ambient lighting -inc: front & rear door panels/pockets, dashboard below wood trim, rear of front seat backrests, "BMW" door entry sills, LED lighting integrated into roof liner
Black panel technology instrumentation -inc: fuel consumption & range, check control vehicle monitoring system w/condition based service, (8) programmable memory keys, on-board computer
BMW Teleservices -inc: Google MyInfo send-to-car, VCARD images caller ID photo display, A2DP audio streaming, external call services, Mobile Office for Blackberry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

