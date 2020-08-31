Menu
2011 BMW X3

152,300 KM

$12,980

+ tax & licensing
McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

152,300KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5719761
  • Stock #: 2141
  • VIN: 5UXWX7C57BLT78211

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 152,300 KM

Vehicle Description

MCWilliam Auto Service

THIS PRICE IS NOT A MISPRINT!!! At McWilliam Auto we offer to all customers "BEAT THE DEALER" pricing. That means auction prices for you the public! WE TAKE PRIDE IN OUR VEHICLES SO YOU CAN TOO! All our vehicles have passed a Manitoba safety inspection and come with a FREE vehicle history report. Trade-ins are also welcome. Call our office @204-560-1234 sales @204-560-1231/Sales@204-560-1232 cell Rick @ 204-298-8938 cell or Visit us at 155 McPhillips St. WINNIPEG MB R3E 2J8 *Price does not include PST GST. DEALER PERMIT #4611

Vehicle Features

Privacy Glass
HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Compact Spare Tire
Front/rear crumple zones
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front side-impact airbags
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
All-position 3-point safety belts
Safety belt force limiters
Body-colour door handles
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Front fog lights
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Interlocking door anchoring system
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Rear roof spoiler
Adaptive brake lights
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
BMW ambiance lighting
Battery safety terminal (BST)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Rollover Sensor
White turn signal indicator lenses
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Black side window frame trim
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
iDrive system w/6.5" display
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes, (4) fixing elements
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 300-HP TwinPower turbo I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration
Automatic xenon headlights w/LED corona rings
Twin stainless-steel exhaust tips w/chrome finish
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (12) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage, SIRIUS satellite radio pre-wiring, USB audio integration

