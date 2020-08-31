2011 BMW X3

Power Options
HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS
Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close
Safety
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front side-impact airbags
Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system
All-position 3-point safety belts
Safety belt force limiters
Powertrain
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
Seating
Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)
Additional Features
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Tilt/telescopic steering column
Interlocking door anchoring system
Tool kit in luggage compartment
Tailgate w/low-loading sill
Tire pressure warning (TPW)
Cruise control integrated in steering wheel
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Battery safety terminal (BST)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
White turn signal indicator lenses
Collapsible tube crash technology
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts
Black side window frame trim
Front/rear centre armrests w/storage
Check control vehicle monitoring system
4-function on-board computer
Service interval display w/km-to-service readout
Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system
Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers
Locking illuminated glovebox
Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars
iDrive system w/6.5" display
Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console
Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation
Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC)
Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes, (4) fixing elements
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering
3.0L DOHC 24-valve 300-HP TwinPower turbo I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration
Automatic xenon headlights w/LED corona rings
Twin stainless-steel exhaust tips w/chrome finish
Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (12) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage, SIRIUS satellite radio pre-wiring, USB audio integration
