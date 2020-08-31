2011 BMW X3

Vehicle Features

Windows Privacy Glass Power Options HEATED PWR EXTERIOR MIRRORS Pwr windows w/anti-trap & comfort open/close Convenience Compact Spare Tire Safety Front/rear crumple zones SMART airbag deployment system Side-impact protection door reinforcements Front side-impact airbags Front safety belt pyrotechnical tensioning system All-position 3-point safety belts Safety belt force limiters Trim Body-colour door handles Powertrain Electronically-controlled engine cooling Exterior Front fog lights Seating Rear 60/40 split-folding seat w/(3) headrests (outboard adjustable)

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Tilt/telescopic steering column Interlocking door anchoring system Tool kit in luggage compartment Rear roof spoiler Adaptive brake lights Tailgate w/low-loading sill Tire pressure warning (TPW) Cruise control integrated in steering wheel Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function 4-channel FM diversity antenna system BMW ambiance lighting Battery safety terminal (BST) 4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake force distribution (EBD) Rollover Sensor White turn signal indicator lenses Collapsible tube crash technology Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector Body-colour bumpers w/black inserts Black side window frame trim Front/rear centre armrests w/storage Check control vehicle monitoring system 4-function on-board computer Service interval display w/km-to-service readout Front/rear AHPS head curtain airbag system Sun visors w/illuminated vanity mirrors & slide covers Locking illuminated glovebox Front chrome grille w/aluminum matte kidney bars iDrive system w/6.5" display Cup holders integrated in front/rear centre console Fully-electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system Automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, auto air recirculation Speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/rain sensor, heated washer jets Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Double-pivot strut-type front suspension Integral 4-link rear suspension xDrive all wheel drive system w/variable torque split Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC), hill descent control (HDC), automatic differential brake (ADB-X), trailer stability control, dynamic traction control (DTC) Fully-finished luggage compartment w/sliding cover -inc: lashing eyes, (4) fixing elements Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr steering 3.0L DOHC 24-valve 300-HP TwinPower turbo I6 engine w/double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing, Valvetronic 4-wheel ventilated disc brakes -inc: brake energy regeneration Automatic xenon headlights w/LED corona rings Twin stainless-steel exhaust tips w/chrome finish Anti-theft AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: MP3 capability, RDS, (12) speakers w/(2) subwoofers,auxiliary audio input in armrest storage, SIRIUS satellite radio pre-wiring, USB audio integration

