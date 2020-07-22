2011 BMW X6

Vehicle Features

Exterior Ski Bag Windows Privacy Glass Pwr sunroof Convenience Universal Garage Door Opener Trim High Gloss Shadowline Trim Seating Front seatback storage nets

Additional Features Front/rear stabilizer bars Check control vehicle monitor system Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) Anthracite Roofliner Side impact protection door reinforcements Electronic Damper Control (EDC) Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass Bluetooth wireless technology White turn signal indicator lenses Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags Collapsible tube crash technology Adaptive brakelights Tire pressure warning Alarm system w/interior motion sensor Battery safety terminal (3) adjustable rear headrests Active anti-whiplash front headrests Car/key memory w/follow me home function Self-charging multi-function remote control Engine start/stop button Driver/front passenger kneepads 20" x 10" front & 20" x 11" rear V-spoke alloy wheels (style 300M) -inc: P275/40R20 front & P315/35R20 rear run-flat performance tires Body coloured wheel arches & rocker panels M body colour front apron & rear diffuser M side gills Front ornamental grille w/black kidney bars M two-toned pwr-folding auto-dimming heated mirrors w/black case Speed-sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets Chrome double twin M tailpipes 60/40 split folding rear seats w/through load -inc: 2-stage heating Multi-purpose centre console storage -inc: integrated cupholders Stainless steel M driver's footrest Door entry sill w/"M" in chrome iDrive system w/8.8" display -inc: condition based service (CBS) display Cruise control w/extended features M drive w/customizable settings Aluminum shadow trim Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide cover Adaptive drive -inc: active throttle valve Front/rear park distance control -inc: display in iDrive Safety belt force limiters w/front pyrotechnical tensioning system Brake energy regeneration Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock Electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system 4-zone automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, air recirculation Fully finished trunk -inc: tool kit, luggage compartment cover M 3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel -inc: pwr tilt/telescoping, auto tilt-up, M drive button On-board computer -inc: (8) functions, (6) programmable memory keys Pwr points -inc: (3) 12 V in centre console, (1) in luggage compartment Storage compartment pkg -inc: (2) lashing rails, (4) eyes 4.4L HPI twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: dual intercoolers, launch control, cylinder-bank comprehensive manifold (CCM) 6-speed M sport automatic transmission -inc: gearshift paddles Dynamic performance control Electronically controlled fuel pump -inc: on-demand disengagement M double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing M Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering M-specific xDrive -inc: all wheel drive system, rear axle bias Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant detector, SMART airbag deployment Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: auto differential brake (ADB-X), auto stability control w/traction (ASC+T), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC) Xenon automatic headlights -inc: headlight washers, adaptive light control, corona rings M sport seats w/padded side bolsters -inc: 10 way pwr adjust, driver memory, 3-stage heating Self-leveling air suspension Front/rear anti-lock disc brakes BMW assist -inc: advanced automatic collision notification, teleservices, customer relations function, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo, remoted door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery

