2011 BMW X6

--Black on black--Monster 555 horsepower--2011 BMW X6M is fully loaded w/ all power options, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated front and rear seats, Heads up display, Comfort access, Paddle shifters, Navigation, Back up camera, Bluetooth and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.
Vehicle Features
Ski Bag
Privacy Glass
Pwr sunroof
Universal Garage Door Opener
High Gloss Shadowline Trim
Front seatback storage nets
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Check control vehicle monitor system
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Anthracite Roofliner
Side impact protection door reinforcements
Electronic Damper Control (EDC)
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Bluetooth wireless technology
White turn signal indicator lenses
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Adaptive brakelights
Tire pressure warning
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Battery safety terminal
(3) adjustable rear headrests
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
Car/key memory w/follow me home function
Self-charging multi-function remote control
Engine start/stop button
Driver/front passenger kneepads
20" x 10" front & 20" x 11" rear V-spoke alloy wheels (style 300M) -inc: P275/40R20 front & P315/35R20 rear run-flat performance tires
Body coloured wheel arches & rocker panels
M body colour front apron & rear diffuser
M side gills
Front ornamental grille w/black kidney bars
M two-toned pwr-folding auto-dimming heated mirrors w/black case
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: auto differential brake (ADB-X), auto stability control w/traction (ASC+T), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC)