2011 BMW X6

113,000 KM

Details Description Features

$26,900

+ tax & licensing
$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

Imports Pro

204-298-0123

2011 BMW X6

2011 BMW X6

M

2011 BMW X6

M

Location

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

$26,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5691444
  • VIN: 5YMGZ0C5XBLK14398

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Metallic (Black)
  • Interior Colour Black (LKSW)
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

--Black on black--Monster 555 horsepower--2011 BMW X6M is fully loaded w/ all power options, Sunroof, Leather interior, Heated front and rear seats, Heads up display, Comfort access, Paddle shifters, Navigation, Back up camera, Bluetooth and more. Safety certified. 1 Year Power train warranty included.

Vehicle Features

Ski Bag
Privacy Glass
Pwr sunroof
Universal Garage Door Opener
High Gloss Shadowline Trim
Front seatback storage nets
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Check control vehicle monitor system
Front/rear advanced head protection system (AHPS)
Anthracite Roofliner
Side impact protection door reinforcements
Electronic Damper Control (EDC)
Auto-dimming rearview mirror w/compass
Bluetooth wireless technology
White turn signal indicator lenses
Driver/front passenger side thorax airbags
Collapsible tube crash technology
Adaptive brakelights
Tire pressure warning
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Battery safety terminal
(3) adjustable rear headrests
Active anti-whiplash front headrests
Car/key memory w/follow me home function
Self-charging multi-function remote control
Engine start/stop button
Driver/front passenger kneepads
20" x 10" front & 20" x 11" rear V-spoke alloy wheels (style 300M) -inc: P275/40R20 front & P315/35R20 rear run-flat performance tires
Body coloured wheel arches & rocker panels
M body colour front apron & rear diffuser
M side gills
Front ornamental grille w/black kidney bars
M two-toned pwr-folding auto-dimming heated mirrors w/black case
Speed-sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers -inc: heated washer jets
Chrome double twin M tailpipes
60/40 split folding rear seats w/through load -inc: 2-stage heating
Multi-purpose centre console storage -inc: integrated cupholders
Stainless steel M driver's footrest
Door entry sill w/"M" in chrome
iDrive system w/8.8" display -inc: condition based service (CBS) display
Cruise control w/extended features
M drive w/customizable settings
Aluminum shadow trim
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/slide cover
Adaptive drive -inc: active throttle valve
Front/rear park distance control -inc: display in iDrive
Safety belt force limiters w/front pyrotechnical tensioning system
Brake energy regeneration
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap, comfort open/close
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff, lights on, door unlock
Electronic "drive-by-wire" throttle system
4-zone automatic air conditioning -inc: micro filter, solar sensor, air recirculation
Fully finished trunk -inc: tool kit, luggage compartment cover
M 3-spoke multi-function heated leather steering wheel -inc: pwr tilt/telescoping, auto tilt-up, M drive button
On-board computer -inc: (8) functions, (6) programmable memory keys
Pwr points -inc: (3) 12 V in centre console, (1) in luggage compartment
Storage compartment pkg -inc: (2) lashing rails, (4) eyes
4.4L HPI twin turbocharged V8 engine -inc: dual intercoolers, launch control, cylinder-bank comprehensive manifold (CCM)
6-speed M sport automatic transmission -inc: gearshift paddles
Dynamic performance control
Electronically controlled fuel pump -inc: on-demand disengagement
M double VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
M Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr steering
M-specific xDrive -inc: all wheel drive system, rear axle bias
Driver/front passenger airbags -inc: occupant detector, SMART airbag deployment
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: auto differential brake (ADB-X), auto stability control w/traction (ASC+T), dynamic brake control (DBC), dynamic traction control (DTC), electronic brake force distribution (EBD), hill descent control (HDC)
Xenon automatic headlights -inc: headlight washers, adaptive light control, corona rings
M sport seats w/padded side bolsters -inc: 10 way pwr adjust, driver memory, 3-stage heating
Self-leveling air suspension
Front/rear anti-lock disc brakes
BMW assist -inc: advanced automatic collision notification, teleservices, customer relations function, destination download, emergency request, roadside assistance, Google MyInfo, remoted door unlock, stolen vehicle recovery

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Imports Pro

Imports Pro

312 Nairn Ave, Winnipeg, MB R2L 0W9

204-298-0123

