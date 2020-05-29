2011 Buick Enclave

Menu
$11,980

+ taxes & licensing

McWilliam Auto

204-298-8938

CXL1

Location

155 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R3E 2J8

  • 117,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5072025
  • Stock #: 1935
  • VIN: 5GAKVBED4BJ221858
Exterior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

IN STOCK!

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Safety
  • Child security rear door locks
Security
  • Vehicle theft deterrent -inc: electronic immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Battery rundown protection
  • oil life monitor
  • All-Wheel Drive
  • Front row side impact airbags
  • 3.16 Axle Ratio
  • 6-Speaker Audio System
  • Airbag suppression and passenger detecting system
  • Child safety seat "LATCH" system
  • Power windows -inc: express up/down for driver & express down for passenger w/rear disable
  • Spare tire, compact spare
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Door handles, chrome
  • XM satellite radio -inc: digital sound quality w/coast-to-coast signal coverage (Includes (3) free trial months beyond which service fees apply)
  • ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DIRECT INJECTION (DI)
  • Windshield wipers and washers, front and rear, intermittent wipers with washers
  • Cargo storage, under rear floor
  • Cup holders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
  • Defogger, rear window electric
  • Floor covering, colour keyed carpeting -inc: front & rear removable floor mats
  • Instrumentation, 5-gauge cluster
  • Security system, audible/visible theft alarm system, programmable
  • Alternator, 170 amp
  • Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
  • Universal home remote, programmable
  • Fog lights, front round halogen
  • Mirrors, body coloured, power OSRV heated and turn signal
  • Rear park assist, ultrasonic
  • Mouldings, chrome beltline
  • Steering, power with variable assist
  • Glass, deep tinted rear side and rear quarter and liftgate
  • Glass, light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
  • Mirrors, manual fold with memory
  • Antenna, hex, fixed
  • Dual stage, frontal driver and passenger airbags
  • Liftgate, rear door, power
  • Lights, automatic on-off HID projector lamps w/blue tint lenses -inc: chromed bezels
  • Roof rails, brushed aluminum
  • Spoiler rear, body-coloured
  • Tires, P255/60R19 all-season, blackwall
  • 3rd row with manual bench seat, 60/40 split
  • 4-way power front passenger seat power 2-way lumbar
  • Air conditioning, tri-zone automatic climate control -inc: individual climate settings for driver, front passenger & second/third row controls for rear passengers
  • Console, front centre with shifter -inc: armrest & storage, lights & other devices
  • Instrumentation, driver information centre -inc: trip, fuel, vehicle system info display
  • Instrumentation, outside temperature indicator and compass
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, reading lights for front seats, second row reading lamps integrated into dome light, door & tailgate activated switches & illuminated entry & exit feature
  • Mirrors, rearview, auto-dimming with Onstar controls
  • Power 2-way lumbar and driver front side seat memory
  • Quiet tuning -inc: acoustic laminated windshield & front door glass, triple door seals, acoustic insulation injected strategically, sound-deadening floor & engine compartment materials
  • Seating, seven passenger seat configuration
  • Seats, 8-way power adjuster front driver side
  • Steering column, tilt wheel & telescopic
  • Steering wheel, leather-wrapped -inc: wood accents & audio controls
  • Sunshades, driver & front passenger, illuminated covered mirrors
  • 2,930 kg (6,459 Lbs)
  • Brake system, power, 4-wheel disc, and ABS with panic brake assist
  • Suspension system, 4-wheel independent
  • Bluetooth for phone -inc: microphone, voice recognition & controls
  • 1st, 2nd & 3rd row head curtain side impact airbags
  • Rearview camera -inc: camera display integrated into rearview mirror
  • Seatbelts, front seat belt pretensioners, dual mode retractors & shoulder belt height adjusters
  • CXL1 Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

204-298-8938

