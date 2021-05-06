Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Buick Enclave

153,649 KM

Details Description

$15,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

We Sell Autos

204-416-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Enclave

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL-1 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Enclave

CXL-1 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle

Location

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

204-416-2277

  1. 7092445
  2. 7092445
  3. 7092445
  4. 7092445
  5. 7092445
  6. 7092445
  7. 7092445
  8. 7092445
  9. 7092445
  10. 7092445
  11. 7092445
  12. 7092445
  13. 7092445
  14. 7092445
  15. 7092445
  16. 7092445
  17. 7092445
  18. 7092445
  19. 7092445
Contact Seller

$15,980

+ taxes & licensing

153,649KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7092445
  • Stock #: CONS-1
  • VIN: 5GAKVBED2BJ269522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 153,649 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Buick EnclaveCXL-1 4dr AWD Sport Utility Vehicle Loaded, Executive Driven Leather Heated Front Seats, Power Driver & Passenger Seats, Daul Moon Roof,Climate Controls,Back -up Camera,Power Lift Gate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From We Sell Autos

2011 Buick Enclave C...
 153,649 KM
$15,980 + tax & lic
2007 GMC Sierra 1500...
 134,023 KM
$16,980 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 SLT 4x...
 132,442 KM
$33,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

We Sell Autos

550 Pembina Hwy, Winnipeg, MB R3M 2M3

Call Dealer

204-416-XXXX

(click to show)

204-416-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory