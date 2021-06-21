Menu
2011 Cadillac CTS

121,700 KM

Details Description Features

3.0L AWD Leather Sunroof, Local Trade Clean Title

Location

The Car Store on Main

2495 Main St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4T6

204-669-1248

121,700KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7462629
  Stock #: 154981
  VIN: 1G6DC5EY4B0154981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154981
  • Mileage 121,700 KM

Vehicle Description

CT4! AWD Leather Sunroof Remote Starter, Heat Seats Bluetooth CLEAN TITLE, Fully Safetied! We are a local Family Owned business and we try to do things a little different. At The Car Store on Main every vehicle is Manitoba Safety Certified. Every vehicle sold is eligible for the Advantage Plan: 30 Day Guarantee on all MB Safety certificate related items. CarFax Vehicle History Report Original Owner's manual 2 sets of Keys Replacement of lost, stolen or broken keys Wholesale access to all other Miscellaneous Accessories (i.e. Wtr Tires, Rust proofing, all misc vehicle accessories/parts, etc...) And of course a Full tank of Gas. There is no Gimmicks or games, we are always aggressive on our prices and try to separate ourselves from the rest. We also have an on-site Certified Banker who shops to get the best possible interest rates in with all Major Banks and Credit Unions! Come to our Brand New modern showroom and see what makes us Uniquely Different! Located on Main St. just North of Chief Peguis Trail. To schedule an appointment call us directly at 204-669-1248 or email sales@thecarstore.ca The Car Store on Main -Uniquely Different- www.thecarstore.ca Local: 204-669-1248 Toll Free: 877-634-2975 "A local family owned business unlike typical car lots, there are no pressure tactics, no games, no gimmicks, no Sales Manager, General Manager or Used Car Manager, just straight answers and fair deals all the time!" *PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE TAXES (G.S.T & P.S.T) Dealer Permit # 4481

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Map Lights
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Block Heater
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Power Lift Gates
Home Link System
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Remote Fuel Cover Release

