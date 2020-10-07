2011 Cadillac SRX

Air bags, front, dual-stage, driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides
Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door, centre console, wood steering wheel & shift knob
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall
Requires Subscription
JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Driver information centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages, personalization features, a trip computer w/trip odometer & Tire Pressure Monitor w/individual tire pressure read outs, fuel information such as range, average fuel, consumption & oil l...
BOSE 10-SPEAKER 5.1 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/XM STEREO CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER HDD-BASED NAVIGATION -inc: 40GB hard drive device voice recognition aux jack USB port Grace notes rear-seat audio controls iPod support w/digital streaming media transport protocol Bose premium...
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (FWD) -inc: driver shift control down grade detection flat towable (STD)
20 X 8 TECH ALUMINUM WHEELS
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS HEATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: pwr lumbar control & net map pockets on seat backs (STD)
LPO CROSS RAILS BLACK *Dealer Installed*
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.