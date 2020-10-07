2011 Cadillac SRX

Back-Up Camera

Adjustable Pedals

Telematics

Power Folding Mirrors

Navigation from Telematics

Trailer Sway Control

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Bluetooth For Phone

Hill start assist

Luxury & Performance Collection

Chrome Roof Rails

Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions

Seatback net map pockets

Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray

Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from center console

Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

MOCHA STEEL METALLIC

3.39 Axle Ratio

Steering wheel, leather-wrapped

Generic Sun/Moonroof

Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips

ENGINE 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT ALUMINUM (STD)

ENGINE, 3.0L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT, ALUMINUM

Glass, solar ray -inc: all windows tinted, privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarters & lift gate

Lights, front, tungsten halogen headlamps -inc: twilight sentinel, windshield wiper activated flash to pass, illuminated entry system & automatic light control

Lights, rear center high-mounted stop light, LED

Mirrors, side view, pwr folding, heated -inc: dual electric remote control, body colour, driver side auto dimming

Sunroof, UltraView, double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows, tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade

Air conditioning, dual zone, automatic climate control -inc: air filtration, rear console vents

Alarm system, anti-theft -inc: horn & lamp activation

Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest

Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger

Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer & fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL & driver information centre

Lighting -inc: illuminated entry/exit lighting, front map light, cargo lamp

Pwr outlets, 4 auxiliary -inc: IP, front console, rear console, cargo area

Retained accessory pwr -inc: radio & windows, after key off

Seat adjuster, 6-way pwr front passenger seat

Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through (reclining rear remote release), low profile head restraints & reclining back

Steering column, manual rake, telescoping

Visors, sliding driver & front passenger -inc: illuminated vanity, dimmable, ticket flap, slide-on rod extension

Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down

Alternator, 150 amp

Battery -inc: run-down protection

Brakes, pwr assist, 4-wheel anti-lock, 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear brake proportioning, panic break assist & switch operated electric parking

Fuel, full tank of fuel at time of delivery

Oil, Mobil 1 synthetic

Suspension, ride & handling, monotube rear struts

Antenna, roof mounted hexband

Air Bags, front row side impact

Air bags, front, dual-stage, driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system

Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters

Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides

Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door, centre console, wood steering wheel & shift knob

LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS

Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall

Requires Subscription

JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES

Driver information centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages, personalization features, a trip computer w/trip odometer & Tire Pressure Monitor w/individual tire pressure read outs, fuel information such as range, average fuel, consumption & oil l...

BOSE 10-SPEAKER 5.1 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM

AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/XM STEREO CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER HDD-BASED NAVIGATION -inc: 40GB hard drive device voice recognition aux jack USB port Grace notes rear-seat audio controls iPod support w/digital streaming media transport protocol Bose premium...

6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (FWD) -inc: driver shift control down grade detection flat towable (STD)

20 X 8 TECH ALUMINUM WHEELS

SEATS FRONT BUCKETS HEATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: pwr lumbar control & net map pockets on seat backs (STD)