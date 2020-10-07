Menu
2011 Cadillac SRX

118,968 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

877-884-1415

2011 Cadillac SRX

2011 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Performance

2011 Cadillac SRX

3.0 Performance

Location

Gauthier Cadillac GMC Buick

2400 McPhillips St, Winnipeg, MB R2V 4J6

877-884-1415

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

118,968KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5934780
  • Stock #: T21012A
  • VIN: 3GYFNBEY6BS636787

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # T21012A
  • Mileage 118,968 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Spare Tire
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cargo Security Shade
Vehicle theft deterrent -inc: electronic immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Trailer Sway Control
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth For Phone
Hill start assist
Luxury & Performance Collection
Chrome Roof Rails
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
Seatback net map pockets
Smoker's package -inc: lighter & ashtray
Child security rear door locks -inc: pwr activated from center console
Rear view camera system -inc: display in rear view mirror or navigation screen if equipped
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
MOCHA STEEL METALLIC
3.39 Axle Ratio
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Exhaust system, dual with chrome tips
ENGINE 3.0L V6 SIDI DOHC VVT ALUMINUM (STD)
ENGINE, 3.0L V6, SIDI, DOHC, VVT, ALUMINUM
Glass, solar ray -inc: all windows tinted, privacy glass on rear doors, rear quarters & lift gate
Lights, front, tungsten halogen headlamps -inc: twilight sentinel, windshield wiper activated flash to pass, illuminated entry system & automatic light control
Lights, rear center high-mounted stop light, LED
Mirrors, side view, pwr folding, heated -inc: dual electric remote control, body colour, driver side auto dimming
Sunroof, UltraView, double-sized -inc: pwr glass roof that opens over first & second rows, tilt-sliding w/express-open & pwr sunshade
Air conditioning, dual zone, automatic climate control -inc: air filtration, rear console vents
Alarm system, anti-theft -inc: horn & lamp activation
Console, floor -inc: front floor w/shifter & dual cup holders & integrated arm rest
Defogger, rear window -inc: electric front & side window outlets for driver & front passenger
Instrumentation -inc: analog w/speedometer, tachometer & fuel gauge, oil pressure gauge, engine coolant temperature gauge, primary PRNDL & driver information centre
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry/exit lighting, front map light, cargo lamp
Pwr outlets, 4 auxiliary -inc: IP, front console, rear console, cargo area
Retained accessory pwr -inc: radio & windows, after key off
Seat adjuster, 6-way pwr front passenger seat
Seats, rear bench, leather seating surfaces -inc: 60/40 split-folding, armrest & cup holders, pass-through (reclining rear remote release), low profile head restraints & reclining back
Steering column, manual rake, telescoping
Visors, sliding driver & front passenger -inc: illuminated vanity, dimmable, ticket flap, slide-on rod extension
Windows, pwr -inc: front express up/down w/pinch guard & child lockout, rear express down
Alternator, 150 amp
Battery -inc: run-down protection
Brakes, pwr assist, 4-wheel anti-lock, 4-wheel disc -inc: dynamic rear brake proportioning, panic break assist & switch operated electric parking
Fuel, full tank of fuel at time of delivery
Oil, Mobil 1 synthetic
Suspension, ride & handling, monotube rear struts
Antenna, roof mounted hexband
Air Bags, front row side impact
Air bags, front, dual-stage, driver & passenger -inc: airbag suppression & passenger detecting system
Seatbelts, front bucket seats -inc: 3 point w/pretensioners, load limiter & shoulder strap height adjusters
Seatbelts, rear bench seat -inc: 3 point, all positions w/outboard comfort guides
Wood trim package -inc: sapele wood on door, centre console, wood steering wheel & shift knob
LICENSE PLATE FRONT MOUNTING PROVISIONS
Tires, P235/55R-20, all season, H-rated, blackwall
Requires Subscription
JET BLACK LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
Driver information centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages, personalization features, a trip computer w/trip odometer & Tire Pressure Monitor w/individual tire pressure read outs, fuel information such as range, average fuel, consumption & oil l...
BOSE 10-SPEAKER 5.1 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
AUDIO SYSTEM AM/FM/XM STEREO CD/DVD/MP3 PLAYER HDD-BASED NAVIGATION -inc: 40GB hard drive device voice recognition aux jack USB port Grace notes rear-seat audio controls iPod support w/digital streaming media transport protocol Bose premium...
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (FWD) -inc: driver shift control down grade detection flat towable (STD)
20 X 8 TECH ALUMINUM WHEELS
SEATS FRONT BUCKETS HEATED LEATHER SEATING SURFACES -inc: pwr lumbar control & net map pockets on seat backs (STD)
LPO CROSS RAILS BLACK *Dealer Installed*

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

