$19,988+ tax & licensing
2011 Chaparral 267 RLS
Local Trade!
2011 Chaparral 267 RLS
Local Trade!
Location
West Coast Auto & RV
2585 McGillivray Blvd, Winnipeg, MB R3Y 1G5
204-831-5005
$19,988
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Stock # TT22018A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
** RECENT TRADE | GREAT CONDITION! **
Dry Weight 6,536 lbs
Hitch Weight 1,098 lbs
Length 29.17 ft
Fresh Water Tank Capacity 47.0 Gallons
Grey Holding Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons
Black Holding Tank Capacity 42.0 Gallons
Welcome to West Coast Auto & RV - Proudly offering one of Winnipeg's Largest selections of Pre-Owned Vehicles & Recreation Products and winner of AutoTraders Best Priced Dealer Award 4 consecutive years in 2020 | 2021 | 2022 and 2023! All Pre-Owned RV's are completely safety-certified and come with a Carfax history report at no charge!
This RV is eligible for extended warranty programs, competitive financing, and can be purchased from anywhere across Canada. Looking to trade a vehicle? Contact a Sales Associate today to complete a complimentary appraisal either in store or from the comfort of your own home!
Check out our 4.8 Star Rating on Google and discover why more customers are choosing to shop with West Coast Auto & RV. Call us or Text us at (204) 831 5005 today to book your viewing today!
DP#0038
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From West Coast Auto & RV
Email West Coast Auto & RV
West Coast Auto & RV
Call Dealer
204-831-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
204-831-5005